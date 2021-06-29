Sunshine Coast Health Centre and Georgia Straits Women's Clinic Announce Online Psychotherapy Events on Mental Health

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
British Columbia, Canada

Sunshine Coast Health Centre and Georgia Straits Women's Clinic are best-in-class alcohol, drug, PTSD, and trauma treatment based in British Columbia, Canada.

Our two organizations are leaders when it comes to growing the knowledge base on drug addiction, alcohol abuse, and trauma or PTSD and how best to treat these problems.”
— Casey Jordan
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunshine Coast Health Centre (https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/) and Georgia Straits Women's Clinic (https://georgiastraitwomensclinic.ca/), top-rated drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment programs in British Columbia and throughout Canada, are proud to announce new online events coming up in summer and fall 2021 focused on continuing education in psychotherapy and issues related to addiction, trauma, and recovery.

“Our two organizations are leaders when it comes to growing the knowledge base on drug addiction, alcohol abuse, and trauma or PTSD and how best to treat these problems,” explained Casey Jordan, Chief Marketing Officer. “Interested persons are urged to reach out for details on our upcoming events. Over forty online workshops are planned.”

Here is background on this announcement. Psychotherapists will benefit from full-day workshops with experts in the mental health field including Drs. Jennifer Sweeton, Zachary Walsh, Robert Neimeyer, Ebony Webb, and many more.

Topics include EMDR as a treatment for trauma, psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy, grief therapy as meaning reconstruction, and treating trauma across the lifespan. According to Sunshine Coast Health Centre director Daniel Jordan, "Our staff of psychotherapists are no different than those working across Canada to serve those struggling with mental health issues: training must continue so that therapists are equipped to serve Canadians struggling with their mental health during the pandemic."

Persons who would like to learn more about the Centre's philosophy can visit https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/our-approach/. That page explains how the Centre approaches addiction and trauma and uses a meaning-centered methodology to help clients. The page explains six key elements to success are explained on that page. Clients in Canada who would like to learn more about the Centre's drug and alcohol treatment program are encouraged to visit https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/drug-alcohol-treatment/. That page has basic information on the Centre's treatment methodologies. Finally, the interested person or loved one can reach out to the Centre for a confidential one-on-one consultation. Women in Canada who are looking for addiction treatment options are encouraged to visit the Centre's co-affiliated website at https://georgiastraitwomensclinic.ca/.

ABOUT SUNSHINE COAST HEALTH CENTRE

Sunshine Coast Health Centre is a 47-bed* drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility exclusively designed for men, officially opened on the 15th of March 2004. The Centre has a philosophy of care that goes beyond just addiction to include personal transformation based on three key therapeutic principles: interpersonal relatedness, self definition (autonomy & competence), and intrinsic motivation. The Centre offers both drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment near Vancouver, BC, but serving patients across Canada, particularly British Columbia and Alberta and cities such as Calgary, Edmonton and Red Deer. Sunshine Coast Health Centre uses a form of drug rehabilitation based on the research of Viktor Frankl and methodology of Paul T.P. Wong, namely 'Meaning ­Centered Therapy'.

*Currently operating with 34 beds due to COVID-19

Website. https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca

Jason McDonald
JM Internet Group
+1 415-655-1071
