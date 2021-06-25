BIDDING OPEN: $33.5M West Hollywood Penthouse Owned by Evan Metropoulos Selling to Highest Bidder via Concierge Auctions

Sierra Towers Penthouse, 9255 Doheny Road #PH1 & 2, West Hollywood, CA This glass-surrounded penthouse spans the entire 32nd floor Featuring 4,000 square feet of outdoor living area and 360-degree unobstructed views Sierra Towers, an architecturally significant mid-century building, rises higher than any other building in its proximity An ideal West Hollywood/Beverly Hills location, just off the Sunset Strip

With a current high bid of $17.5M, the Sierra Towers mansion in the sky, set just off West Hollywood's Sunset Strip, will auction to the highest bidder.

The highest-end products are sold at auction every day, and now ... one savvy buyer will have the opportunity of a lifetime within one of the most sought-after addresses in this city.” — Evan Metropoulos, Seller

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions announced today that bidding is now open for the Sierra Towers Penthouse, the highly sought-after entire 32nd-floor residence of a mid-century masterpiece coveted by celebrities and renowned for unobstructed views of the entire Los Angeles Basin. Listed for $33.5 million, with a current high bid of $17.5 million, the property is selling to the highest bidder in cooperation with acclaimed agents Aaron Kirman of Compass and Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency. Bidding is now live on ConciergeAuctions.com, where buyers can digitally place bids from around the world, and will conclude on June 30th.

“This property is truly unmatched in L.A. It’s a full floor double penthouse and also a rare blank slate to create a fully bespoke, iconic California lifestyle. The highest-end products are sold at auction every day, and now with Concierge Auctions, one savvy buyer will have the opportunity of a lifetime within one of the most sought-after addresses in this city,” Metropoulos said.

Chad Roffers, Chairman of Concierge Auctions, added, “The extraordinary penthouse at Sierra Towers exemplifies the type of exclusive, one-of-a-kind properties that are perfectly suited to the luxury auctions that have become our hallmark. With five days left to bid, this is the time to get registered and ultimately name your price for a property that presents the perfect opportunity to be made exclusively yours.”

Home to more billionaires and celebrities than any other building in the city, Sierra Towers is a premier residence that has defined luxury living since its construction in 1965 by architect Jack Charney, who formally studied under the most celebrated modernist architects of the time, including Richard Neutra and Rudolph Schindler. Located at 9255 Doheny Road, the high-profile residence is surrounded by breathtaking views of the Sunset Strip, Downtown Los Angeles, the Hollywood Hills, and Southern California beaches. Walls of glass from the floor to the soaring 15-foot ceilings bring the endless vistas inside, while the raw 7,000 square-foot interior space is a magnificent blank canvas to curate the buyer’s personalized vision.

“Sierra Towers may be the most iconic residential building on the Strip. The penthouse itself is its own icon. The top-floor space overlooks the mountains, the city, and the ocean—truly a place to feel on top of the world like no other,” added Rappaport.

Outside, an enormous wraparound terrace offers 4,000 square feet of outdoor living space, perfect for indoor-outdoor entertaining and everyday living under the abundant SoCal sun. For a stunning centerpiece to gather around or a grand addition to a master suite, the penthouse includes two fireplaces, the only unit in the building with such a feature. Sierra Towers additionally contains a number of accessory dwelling units, or “nanny-suites”, which offer the possibility for an assistant, pilot, or other staff to reside nearby. Two units, a studio and a one-bedroom, are available for purchase separately. Whether one conceives an ultra-modern masterpiece, a contemporary art collectors’ dream, an homage to mid-century design, or a space dripping in transitional style, Sierra Towers offers an amenity-rich lifestyle. Additional features include 24-hour security to ensure unmatched safety and privacy; six dedicated parking spaces; a swimming pool and a fully equipped fitness center; and concierge and valet parking—all just 11 miles from Downtown Los Angeles and Santa Monica Beach.

“The buyer of this property will be investing in a lifestyle that is nearly impossible to find,” said Kirman. “This property can accommodate even the wildest imagination. Never before and never again will an opportunity like this exist to own a piece of architectural history. There is nothing left to be desired other than your vision.”

This exclusive full-service, amenity-rich residential tower, whose floors have been graced by well-known residents like Joan Collins, Elton John, Evander Holyfield, David Geffen, Nicolas Berggruen, and Cher, has long offered a coveted lifestyle, occupying a swoon-worthy piece of land just off the Sunset Strip. The tower is rooted at the border of Beverly Hills and West Hollywood, or WeHo, for incredible proximity to trendy nightlife, high-end shopping, live music venues, comedy clubs, and the exclusive private club, SoHo House West Hollywood. Explore boutiques and fine dining on the Sunset Strip and Santa Monica Boulevard. Nature awaits in Griffith Park and Laurel Canyon, while the newly redesigned West Hollywood Park is just one mile from your front door. Sitting 20 minutes from Santa Monica Airport and 30 minutes from LAX, jetting out of the city is a breeze. Equidistant to Downtown Los Angeles and the beach, Sierra Towers offers an ideal location for the ultimate SoCal lifestyle.

Sierra Towers Penthouse is available daily for showings 1-4PM and by appointment and for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auction

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction firm with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind properties with the most high-net-worth property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers get incredible deals. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Since its inception in 2008, Concierge Auctions has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and grown its activity in 44 U.S. states/territories and 29 countries. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and has contributed more than 300 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

About Compass

Compass is a leading national real estate technology company, providing tools and services to help real estate agents grow their businesses and better serve their clients. As one of the largest groups of small business owners in the country, real estate agents utilize the end-to-end Compass platform to improve their productivity and help them manage their business more effectively. Compass currently powers over 15,000 real estate agents across 100+ U.S. cities, who were responsible for over $91 billion in real estate transactions in 2019. For more information on how Compass powers one of the largest groups of business owners in the country, please visit www.Compass.com.

Sierra Towers Penthouse | West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, CA