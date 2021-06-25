Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Dunleavy Names Broadband Task Force Appointees

June 25, 2021 (Anchorage, AK) – Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy today announced appointees to The Governor’s Task Force on Broadband. The governor signed Administrative Order No. 322 on May 6th, establishing the Task Force to address the growing need for reliable, high speed connectivity for all Alaskans.

The Task Force consists of 11 voting members. In addition to Department of Education and Early Development Commissioner Michael Johnson, and Department of Commerce, Community and Economic Development Commissioner Julie Anderson, Governor Dunleavy has appointed the following individuals:

  • Representative of Alaska Municipal League – Nils Andreassen
  • Representative of Alaska Natives – Hallie Bissett, Chair
  • Regional rural interests – Allen Todd
  • Telecommunications industry – Christine O’Connor
  • Business communities’ organizations – Katie Capozzi
  • Mayor (off road system) – John Handeland
  • Mayor (on road system) – Bryce Ward
  • General public – Gerad Godfrey
  • Rural Alaska school district – Steve Noonkesser

The following ex-officio members have been appointed by the appropriate legislative body:

  • Rep. Grier Hopkins, Fairbanks
  • Sen. Shelley Hughes, Palmer

Read more information on the establishment of the Task Force here.

