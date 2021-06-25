Dunleavy Names Broadband Task Force Appointees

June 25, 2021 (Anchorage, AK) – Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy today announced appointees to The Governor’s Task Force on Broadband. The governor signed Administrative Order No. 322 on May 6th, establishing the Task Force to address the growing need for reliable, high speed connectivity for all Alaskans.

The Task Force consists of 11 voting members. In addition to Department of Education and Early Development Commissioner Michael Johnson, and Department of Commerce, Community and Economic Development Commissioner Julie Anderson, Governor Dunleavy has appointed the following individuals:

Representative of Alaska Municipal League – Nils Andreassen

Representative of Alaska Natives – Hallie Bissett, Chair

Regional rural interests – Allen Todd

Telecommunications industry – Christine O’Connor

Business communities’ organizations – Katie Capozzi

Mayor (off road system) – John Handeland

Mayor (on road system) – Bryce Ward

General public – Gerad Godfrey

Rural Alaska school district – Steve Noonkesser

The following ex-officio members have been appointed by the appropriate legislative body:

Rep. Grier Hopkins, Fairbanks

Sen. Shelley Hughes, Palmer

Read more information on the establishment of the Task Force here.

