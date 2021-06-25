“God’s Glory Divine Devotions” by Nolia Idell Alexcee help readers strengthen their faith in God
“God’s Glory Divine Devotions: True Devotions for New Beginnings” from author Nolia Idell Alexcee is a 90-day journal that will lead the readers into new hope.SAN LEANDRO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “God’s Glory Divine Devotions: True Devotions for New Beginnings”: a fundamental guide that helps the readers nourish and develop their faith regardless of the struggles and challenges that they have to deal with in their lives. “God’s Glory Divine Devotions: True Devotions for New Beginnings” is the creation of published author Nolia Idell Alexcee, a professional spiritual counselor who loves serving and encouraging God’s people.
Ms. Nolia shares, “God’s Glory Divine Devotions speaks for itself, it is a ninety-day Divine Devotional book that carries the Word of God straight to your heart; helps you in your daily struggles and teaches you the truth about your inner self, and allow you to be at peace in a world of rumor, for we know God said to keep our mind stayed on Him and He will keep us in perfect peace. True Devotions is for those who desire this peace. The devotions will help you and anyone who just received Jesus as their personal Savior.”
Published by Book Vine Press, Ms. Nolia’s new book purveys an astonishing message that provides them calmness and peace. This self-help book reminds everyone that no matter how hard or dark their lives may seem, God will never abandon them.
Hence, this good-to-read book is a manifestation of God’s encompassing love and grace to His children. Every page of this worth-reading book clearly shows how God protects His people in times of adversities and darkness.
BOOK VINE PRESS is a Chicago-based hybrid publishing Company, Book Vine Press was created by an author for authors. With 18 years of publishing and marketing experience, we provide authors the most affordable and competitive book publishing related services with 100% continuous support. Their mission is to provide authors the most cost effective and quality service. We’re here to correct the major mistakes that most self- publishing companies have done, i.e. high retail pricing and printing cost, poor editing and erroneous marketing approaches, which are main reasons why a book is not in the hands of most readers.
