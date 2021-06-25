Marissa Lorenzana Wallace has released her new book title: It's Going to Be Okay

It's Going to Be Okay

Aspiring Author shares the Day-to-Day Life, Challenges, and Struggles Faced by a child with Autism and in Warmhearted Children’s Book.

It’s going to be okay...” — Marissa Lorenzana Wallace

PITTSBURG, CA, USA, June 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspiring Author shares the Day-to-Day Life, Challenges, and Struggles Faced by a child with Autism and in Warmhearted Children’s Book. “It’s going to be okay...” — excerpt from Marissa Lorenzana Wallace’s It’s Going To Be Okay.

Author Marissa Lorenzana Wallace’s new book, It's Going to Be Okay serves as an invaluable resource for educating children about the challenges faced by friends on the autism spectrum. This eye-opening book is described as a warmhearted children’s book offering a positive and realistic portrait of a day in the life of an autistic child. Complete with reassuring rhythms and comforting coping strategies, a loving mom helps her son navigate the sensory challenges he encounters every day as a child with autism. Marissa Lorenzana Wallace sacrificed her career as a teacher to help her son, Ethan. Ethan was a premature baby of twenty-eight weeks, weighed two pounds, and was only fourteen inches long at birth. He had many sensory and speech problems, which resulted in many, many years of therapy. This well-penned book centers on the many challenges of autism he had encountered over his life, coping with everyday issues. Marissa has written little episodes of day-to-day struggles: some good and some bad. She hopes this book will help parents realize that they’re not alone in trying to help their loved ones. In the beginning, it can be overwhelming and difficult, but in the end, it’s going to be okay.

“Mommy, are we going camping and staying in a cabin?”

“It’s going to be okay. The cabin is just like Grandma’s ranch. There’s lots of trees, and when you look up at the night sky, you’re going to see bright stars and a full moon.”

“Mommy, I see green little lights flying all around the grass.”

“It’s going to be okay. Those are fireflies. Remember that Grandma’s ranch is full of fireflies. They light up and sparkle at night.”

“Mommy, I want to hear the song. Play it again.”

“It’s going to be okay. The song is going to repeat itself over and over again. I love the way you sing.”

The excerpts written above are some of the numerous comforting and light-hearted words uttered by a mother to her son. This engrossing tale highlights the love of a mother to her child and a child’s love of life. An innocent book that will give the perfect balance to add to any home or school-based children’s library. Marissa Lorenzana Wallace is a former teacher, musician, and artist living with her husband, John, and her son, Ethan in Mercedes, Texas where she is a tireless advocate for the arts and children with special needs. She hopes to open the mind of parents and children about some of the untold stories of a person living with autism. It will teach readers that no matter how difficult things can be, as long as we love and are loved, it’s going to be okay.

It's Going to Be Okay

Written by: Marissa Lorenzana Wallace

Kindle | $8.99

Paperback | $14.95

Book copies are available at Authors Press, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book

resellers.

About Authors Press

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the best publishing solutions for full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and publishing professionals are committed to achieving industry standards for their client’s work to be published, marketed, and sold.

Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.