RIDOH Recommends Reopening Mackerel Cove Beach for Swimming

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends reopening Mackerel Cove Beach in Jamestown for swimming because bacteria counts have returned to safe levels.

RIDOH will continue to monitor and review beach water quality regularly to ensure safe bathing throughout the summer. The status of a beach may change as new data become available. The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH's beaches telephone line (401-222-2751).