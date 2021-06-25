Our Condo on Wheels: Story of a Couple Rving new book released by Diane Lenamon

Our Condo on Wheels: Story of a Couple Rving

Author Diane Lenamon Shares what it’s Like to Travel with Someone you truly Love in a Notable Book

That day I will never forget where I was, what I was doing. The reason Maurice won me over was that he was in Branson when he called to see if I was alright and where I was, what I was doing.” — Diane Lenamon

Born and raised in Savannah, Georgia, author Diane Lenamon imparts that “You have to truly love the person you are traveling with. There are a lot of ends and outs to learning, but so much fun.” in her passion-clad book titled Our Condo on Wheels: Story of a Couple Rving. This stunning journal of a couple traveling in a condo on wheels mixed with the right amount of familial love, loving again, and a glimpse of an almost picture-perfect love story makes this book a must-read.

Our Condo on Wheels: Story of a Couple Rving is quite a lifestyle in so many ways. This book shares the importance of traveling with someone you truly love — a feat that many of us should adhere to and keep in mind. Sometimes, it’s the company that matters. There are a lot of ends and outs to learning, but it is so much fun.

Give this book a try, surely you will keep coming back and ask for more. The power of penning a book that you put your heart into sure does make a great piece of literature.

Diane Lenamon was born and raised in Savannah, Georgia, and is now residing in Texas. Diane graduated from high school and attended college for a year. She retired from a wonderful company back in 2002. She lost her first husband to diabetes but was blessed with five lovely children and ten grandchildren, which has given her three great-grandchildren. She remarried a wonderful man who is one of a kind, which is the one she traveled together with for eight and a half years in their RV. She deeply loves her family, life, and knowing that she is a Christian. She loves to write about life, loves to watercolor paint even though she is no professional.

Diane Lenamon also penned several books, so be sure to check it out!

Our Condo on Wheels: Story of a Couple Rving

Written by: Diane Lenamon

Kindle | $3.99

Paperback | $13.99

Book copies are available at Authors Press, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book

resellers.

