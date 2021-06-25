Linda Gallagher releases her book: The Distant Lighthouse
Accepting One’s True Purpose for Life is a Life Fulfilled!
“Do not be misled by what you see around you, or be influenced by what you see. You live in a
world that is a playground of illusion, full of false paths, false values, and false ideals. But you
are not part of that world.” — Sai Baba.
Author Linda D. Gallagher has recently published her book The Distant
Lighthouse. It is a motivating work illustrating the power of each individual‟s excursion of self-
discovery as a solitary lighthouse, once so significant to passing ships, lost sight of its value and
purpose, forgetting its true self. The ultimate recovery of its sense of self and the reason for its
existence offers the main parallel in our human lives.
It is a story of a lighthouse located in the middle of the ocean with a meaningful purpose. But
one day that purpose was forgotten. It is the journey of that lighthouse and possibly yours, of
once again remembering and how sweet that is.
“The Distant Lighthouse is truly a treasure! What a beautiful and inspiring book this is! The
illustrations, the art, the lovely script in the writing, and the lighthouse remembering, „Every time
I shine, I will experience freedom and bliss!‟ What a sweet, simple way for us to remember who
we truly are... just to know I am the light. It is the real me! I love it!” — Mary Lynn Peters,
Unity Prayer Chaplain.
“Exquisite! Worth every penny, effort, and intention. It glows with love, kindness, and ultimate
trust and surrender. Thank you for sharing your divine light and truth. Your book has cast a
lighted path my way.” — Bob Becker, Bob Becker Marketing & Communications.
Linda D. Gallagher is an inspirational singer, teacher, addictions counselor, and spiritual director
of A Center of Freedom in Martinez, California, a nondenominational, not-for-profit community
that provides a spiritual and music ministry for seekers of truth.
She has published her latest book, a beautifully illustrated work offering inspiration and
encouragement for every faith journey.
The Distant Lighthouse
Written by: Linda D. Gallagher
Kindle | $9.99
Paperback | $15.95
Book copies are available at Authors Press, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book
resellers.
About Authors Press
Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both
experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the best publishing solutions for
full-time and independent authors. The company‟s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and
publishing professionals are committed to achieving industry standards for their client‟s work to
be published, marketed, and sold.
Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.
