Linda Gallagher releases her book: The Distant Lighthouse

The Distant Lighthouse

Accepting One’s True Purpose for Life is a Life Fulfilled!

“Do not be misled by what you see around you, or be influenced by what you see. You live in a

world that is a playground of illusion, full of false paths, false values, and false ideals. But you

are not part of that world.” — Sai Baba.

Author Linda D. Gallagher has recently published her book The Distant

Lighthouse. It is a motivating work illustrating the power of each individual‟s excursion of self-

discovery as a solitary lighthouse, once so significant to passing ships, lost sight of its value and

purpose, forgetting its true self. The ultimate recovery of its sense of self and the reason for its

existence offers the main parallel in our human lives.

It is a story of a lighthouse located in the middle of the ocean with a meaningful purpose. But

one day that purpose was forgotten. It is the journey of that lighthouse and possibly yours, of

once again remembering and how sweet that is.

“Exquisite! Worth every penny, effort, and intention. It glows with love, kindness, and ultimate

trust and surrender. Thank you for sharing your divine light and truth. Your book has cast a

lighted path my way.” — Bob Becker, Bob Becker Marketing & Communications.

Linda D. Gallagher is an inspirational singer, teacher, addictions counselor, and spiritual director

of A Center of Freedom in Martinez, California, a nondenominational, not-for-profit community

that provides a spiritual and music ministry for seekers of truth.

She has published her latest book, a beautifully illustrated work offering inspiration and

encouragement for every faith journey.

The Distant Lighthouse

Written by: Linda D. Gallagher

Kindle | $9.99

Paperback | $15.95

Book copies are available at Authors Press, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book

resellers.

