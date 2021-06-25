The Rock Steady Black Catholic Church Of St. Louis

Founded in the 1800s, St. Alphonsus Rock Liguori Church in St. Louis comes together, post pandemic to address their communities needs as Black Catholics should

The Rock is a historical Black Catholic church based in St. Louis, MO.A church symbolizes the body of Christ. It's a place where its congregants gather to give their praise to the Most High. The St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church , commonly known as "The Rock," extends an invite to anyone who wishes to learn more about Catholicism and its practices.The Rock is a historical Black Catholic church based in St. Louis, Missouri, and its history runs deep. Dating back to 1861, the Redemptorists, a congregation of the Catholic church, were invited by Archbishop Peter Richard Kenrick to permanently live in the city of St. Louis.On May 1, 1867, ground was broken for creation of the church, and six months later on November 3rd, Reverend Joseph Melcher laid and blessed the cornerstone. The Rock Church gots its nickname from the Gothic stone used to create it, as well as the rock wall, which was constructed to surround the church.The Rock continued construction on the church until 1872, and that same year Archbishop Patrick J. Ryan dedicated the church.Over the last two centuries, many milestones have been made, such as:Beautiful stained glass windows being installed in 1904The Rock started the weekly novena in honor of Our Mother of Perpetual Help in 1922The integration of the St. Alphonsus School in 1948Father Wendell Sams became the first Black Redemptorist priest ordained for the St. Louis Province in 1961To see a complete list of The Rock's historical milestones, visit https://www.stalphonsusrock.org/Historical The St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church has served as a beacon of hope and fellowship for individuals in the Missouri area since the 1800s, and the church is still going strong today. Its congregation has expanded and the church welcomes people from all walks of life with open arms.If you would like to learn more about The Rock church or get information regarding their Mass times, we encourage you to visit their website https://www.stalphonsusrock.org/