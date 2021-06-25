2021 NBA Playoffs: Highlights, Upcoming Games and News

The NBA will be crowning a champion in just a few weeks, and it will be a team that either hasn’t won a title recently or has never celebrated a championship.

The NBA Playoffs are starting to wind down, but some of the best action is still to come. And, of course, there is still plenty of time for betting on the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

The NBA will be crowning a champion in just a few weeks, and it will be a team that either hasn’t won a title recently or has never celebrated a championship. Upsets have been the biggest story up to this point, and an underdog is set to emerge as champion.

The NBA Western Conference Finals feature the Phoenix Suns against the LA Clippers. Phoenix was the number two seed in the final Western Conference standings, and they have taken a 2-0 series lead.

In the NBA Eastern Conference Finals, it is the Milwaukee Bucks against the Atlanta Hawks. Atlanta stunned Milwaukee in the series opener, and the Hawks are the lowest remaining seed in the NBA Playoffs.

Western Conference Finals Missing Stars

The NBA Playoff bracket did not shape the way it was supposed to, but the Western Conference is more chalk than the East. Phoenix and LA both had strong regular seasons, and it wasn’t a shock to see them get to this point.

This series began with both teams missing two key veterans and two of the best players in the NBA. The Suns were without Chris Paul due to COVID-19 protocols, and Kawhi Leonard was out of the lineup due to injury.

The first two games turned into a Devin Booker against Paul George matchup, and it was Booker that got the better of the veteran. Booker scored 40 points in Game 1 while also tallying a triple-double.

Los Angeles appeared to have Game 2 won, but the Suns could win it on an alley-oop dunk from Deandre Ayton. So now the Clippers must head home and defend home court if they want to get back into the series.

Young Star Emerging in East

Trae Young has emerged as one of the top players in the NBA during the playoffs, and he is carrying his Hawks team. Young has not only scored the basketball well, but he has also averaged nearly 10 assists per game.

Young poured in 48 points in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, and he has the Hawks looking like a real threat to the Milwaukee Bucks. Atlanta is the number five seed in the East, but they have already pulled off a pair of upsets.

The Milwaukee Bucks are back in the Eastern Conference Finals for the second time in three seasons. However, thisBucks had to do it as the number-three seed after being the top team in the East for the past two seasons.

Milwaukee survived an epic 7-game series against the Brooklyn Nets, eliminating the NBA Finals betting favorites in overtime on the road.

A Look at NBA Finals Schedule

The NBA does not set its playoff schedule ahead of time like other leagues, and the NBA Finals Schedule will not be set until the conference finals are completed. As a result, this will be a best-of-seven format, with the top remaining seed having home-court advantage.

This year’s NBA Finals will take place in July, which is a month later than usual. This is due to the 2020-21 NBA season starting later because of the COVID-19 pandemic that affected the league in March 2020.

The NBA Finals will follow the 2-2-1-1-1 format, as that was reinstated during the 2014 season. Games 1, 2, 5, and 7 will be played in the home arena of the highest seed, which would be the Phoenix Suns if they advance.