Hoyer Statement on the Justice Department’s Lawsuit Against Georgia's Voter-Suppression Law

"The voter-suppression law enacted in Georgia earlier this year has one purpose alone: to prevent minorities from being able to access the ballot and exercise their right to vote. It is among the worst examples of a range of restrictive state and local laws enacted by Republicans in recent years aimed at depressing the vote among communities they believe will not support their candidates. It is a shameful exercise in the subversion of democracy. "I applaud the Justice Department and Attorney General Garland for taking this important step today to challenge Georgia's law in court. I hope the courts will see this law for what it is and either strike it down or, at a minimum, prevent it from taking effect before the next election. Georgians - and all Americans - deserve to have their right to vote protected by those in power, not prevented. House Democrats will continue to advance measures, like the For the People Act, that strengthen and safeguard Americans' right to vote."