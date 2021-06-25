A Sailor's Advice on Life book released by Cleveland O. Eason

A Sailor's Advice on Life

Sailing For Your Future! Stand Guard on Your Basics and Unleash Your Confidence

Everyone faces challenges in life. It’s a matter of how you learn to overcome them and use them to your advantage.” — Celestine Chua.

Sailing For Your Future! Stand Guard on Your Basics and Unleash Your Confidence

Do you want to know how to leverage time? Do you find yourself taking two steps forward and one step back? Are you seeking alternatives to the school of hard knocks? Author Cleveland O. Eason releases his book A Sailor’s Advice on Life is a motivational work exploring the hallmarks of good character and the traits for success in any endeavor.

Whether you are starting, starting over, looking for the North Star, or trying to figure where you are, this book is for you! I am a believer in critical thinking. As it is often said, life is not about the destination, but the journey! It is my sincere hope that this book will encourage you to navigate life with your eyes wide open and realize your fullest potential!

“Mr. Eason draws on his years of experience and keen observations to provide an “owner’s manual” for life. Appropriate for teenagers and young adults as they navigate to the trials and challenges of growing in a world filled with mixed, often contradictory, messages. He points out the many attractive pitfalls and ways to avoid them. Short, sweet, and to the point. An excellent read for a young adult and the people that love them.” — Amazon customer review.

Cleveland O. Eason, a Lieutenant Commander in the US Navy who retired after 23 years of honorable service following deployments in both the Atlantic and Pacific. His military overseas and stateside assignments, ports of call, and post-military retirement entrepreneur pursuits, contributed to his ability to have positive interactions with people from all walks of life. His introspective reflections of those interactions allowed him to gain insights into human behavior.



He holds both a master’s degree in Systems Analysis from the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey and an MBA from the University of Maryland.

A Sailor’s Advice on Life

Written by: Cleveland O. Eason

Kindle | $8.99

Hardcover | $0.00

Paperback | $13.95

Book copies are available at Authors Press, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book

resellers.

