Louise Aubrie teases new Indie Rock album "Antonio" with catchy and sophisticated new single "Last"
Indie Rock/Pop songstress Louise Aubrie has announced the release of her 5th studio album 'Antonio', due Oct 15, 2021.NEW YORK, NEW YORK CITY, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indie Rock/Pop songstress Louise Aubrie has announced the release of her 5th studio album 'Antonio', due Oct 15, 2021. 'Antonio' is a truly transatlantic affair; written in New York, recorded in London, and mixed and mastered in Los Angeles.
Musically, 'Antonio' finds Louise Aubrie in her sleekest form, pumping out hooky, melodic tracks, and cutting straight to the point. No doubt, her kinetic sound is born of a deep connection to the city; Louise splits her time equally between her hometown of London and her adopted town of New York City.
The striking cover artwork is an homage to The Pet Shop Boys 'Actually' album cover.
Louise Aubrie recruited several world class collaborators for this album including her mentor Boz Boorer (Morrissey's MD/co-writer). Recorded at Studio 55 and RFL Studios in London, 'Antonio' features Frank Horovitch on guitars, Boz Boorer on guitars, keys and percussion, Andy Woodard on drums and bass, and Roger Joseph Manning Jr on guest keys. It is produced by Andy Woodard, mixed by Ken Sluiter and mastered by Dave Collins in Los Angeles, CA.
The first 'Antonio' single to be released is 'Last', out May 28, 2021 via artist-run label Carrot Bone Records. "Last" ties the whole record together by quoting all nine other tracks, mentioning that other four letter word: Love, while repeatedly asking "Where is Antonio?".
'Last' Credits:
Written by Louise Aubrie
Vocals: Louise Aubrie
Guitars: Frank Horovitch, Boz Boorer
Drums and Bass: Andy Woodard
Keys: Roger Joseph Manning Jr
Mixed by Ken Sluiter
Mastered by Dave Collins
Produced by Andy Woodard
