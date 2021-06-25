Governor Tom Wolf signed into law Senate Bill 120 and Senate Bill 445.
Senate Bill 120 amends Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes to update restrictions on a vehicle or combination hauling a dozer to ensure safe road conditions.
Senate Bill 445 amends Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes to give Pennsylvanians the ability to make a voluntary donation to the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition when electronically renewing a driver’s license or identification card or a vehicle registration.
You just read:
Gov. Wolf Signs Bills Providing for Road Safety and Cancer Research Contributions
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.