James Fink has released his new book titled: Tales of the Witch of Temeshvar: Pawn to Powers

PITTSBURG, CA, USA, June 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Powerless Young Girl’s Courageous Attempt to Escape her Fate of Bondage and Sexual Slavery.

“Midday in the Alexandria slave market was hot and unpleasant. Generally, but for the occasional bath and systematic rape of the female slaves, and occasional male slave, just for fairness, the midday hours rarely offered little that was noteworthy.” — excerpt from Tales of the Witch of Temeshvar: Pawn to Powers.

An evocative story of a powerless girl’s journey to flee her life of servitude and sexual slavery highlights former garden and florist specialist James Fink’s eye-opening novel, Tales of the Witch of Temeshvar: Pawn to Powers: the first in the handful of tales accounting the lucks and adversities of a teenage slave girl hoping to escape her horrendous fate.

Tales of the Witch of Temeshvar: Pawn to Powers is James’ current masterpiece that tells the tale of a young girl seeking to flee her life as a bound prostitute to a brothel. However, she finds herself in an even worse dilemma than being prostituted. She is sold to an ambitious power-hungry Central African princess with even fewer qualms than a cynical Machiavelli. This is a novel detailing her life, successes, failures, and attempts to escape her fate. Let us feast our eyes on this gripping novel of disturbing reality that most people tend to shrug off — a reality that people from all walks of life should be made aware of, penned on every page and chapter of this novel.

James Fink is a former garden and florist specialist who has worked for the City of New York for over thirty years. His newly published book Tales of the Witch of Temeshvar: Pawn to Powers is ready to set the world by storm.

Kindle | $9.49

Paperback | $25.95

Book copies are available at Authors Press, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.



