James Kwaku Gbanaglo releases his biography titled: 'Learn To Cherish Little Beginnings'

James Kwaku Gbanaglo

Small Things Are meant to be Important Aspects in your Life

Great things are done by a series of small things brought together.” — — Vincent Van Gogh

Small Things Are meant to be Important Aspects in your Life

A retired teacher, James Kwaku Gbanaglo wrote a biography book titled Learn To Cherish Little Beginnings. The book discusses how to cherish little beginnings, as human beings. It is a door-opener to everything in life. Many people we see today, who have made it big or have become famous, all started little. Little beginnings involve a lot of trials and errors. You may not get a solution to what you intend to do. You may pick something to do and try several times, but all will prove unsuccessful. You may take many steps to arrive at that solution, but everything may appear to be unsuccessful. Well, if you try something, and it does not work, keep trying.

“This book is interesting and very encouraging! I could not put it down until I finished reading it. It sheds more light and personal experiences on how to cherish little beginnings by starting small, gaining experience and wisdom before going big…using the word of God to explain and elaborate on its content.” — Amazon customer review.

James Kwaku Gbanaglo and his wife, Janet Gbanaglo, now living in Arlington, Texas, with their children, and he was a teacher by profession for nineteen years back in Ghana. He became a devoted Christian in the year 1992. He began his ministry work in Grace Outreach Church, where he joined the evangelistic and counseling team. Later, he was made a sheepfold leader in their church.

James combined his church ministry with his education and achieved his diploma in the English Language at the University of Cape Coast from 2003 to 2005. Mr. Gbanaglo and his family relocated to the United States in 2005, continuing his passion and ministry work.

While pursuing his bachelor’s degree in nursing at Tarrant County College in 2011, he was involved in a fatal, life-threatening car accident on his way from school that rendered him paralyzed. James was unable to work nor continue his education. God gave him the gift of writing, and has since authored several books.

Learn To Cherish Little Beginnings

Written by: James Kwaku Gbanaglo

Paperback| $8.97

Book copies are available at Authors Press, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

resellers.

