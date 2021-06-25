Gregory Abbott ushers in the Summer With Rhythmic, Soulful Vibes on Sizzling New Single “Summer in the City”
Platinum recording artist, songwriter and producer Gregory Abbott has released new single “Summer in the City”, out now via Mojo Man Entertainment.
With the winter months behind us, II thought it would be nice to write a warm weather song. One where we remember our connection to each other and more importantly to love””LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Platinum recording artist, songwriter and producer Gregory Abbott has announced the release of his downtempo groover of a new single "Summer in the City", out via Mojo Man Entertainment June 18th, 2021. Having experienced the same extended period of isolation we all have, with pen in hand and microphone at the ready, Gregory Abbott is ready to usher in the Summer through uplifting, rejuvenating musical vibes. Rhythm and romance are in the air!
— Gregory Abbott
Abbott’s’ music has crossed every barrier imaginable. You hear the Caribbean/Spanish influence in his music, topped of with his incredibly smooth, soulful voice. The term “groove ballad” has been used to describe Gregory’s rhythmic and romantic style. And music writers have affectionately used the term “Wall Street Soul” to describe his sophisticated demeanor and intelligent green eyes.
Gregory Abbott has never believed in looking at his music through the prism of “genre”. “I am an explorer”, he says. And indeed, his music reflects many styles: R&B, Smooth Jazz, Caribbean and Soul. This variety of expression resonates with his fans throughout the world.
Abbott has served on the Board of Directors of both NARAS (the Grammy’s), and NAPM (Songwriters Hall of Fame). He is an advocate for bringing awareness about sustainability to people around the globe.
About "Summer in the City":
A rhythmic, romantic feel good song in appreciation of summertime. It's chill... sexy... and sets the mood for those things lovers associate with summer fun.
From the Artist:
"We have had more than our share of stress lately. In light of this, and with the winter months behind us, I thought it would be nice to write a warm weather song. One where we remember our connection to each other and more importantly to love".
Stream "Summer in the City" on any digital music platform.
James Moore
Independent Music Promotions
+1 5874359102
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter