OI Partners Announces New Board Members
OIP's Board of Directors is comprised of industry leaders committed to providing outplacement, executive coaching, recruitment, and workplace solutions.NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OI Partners (OIP) is pleased to announce the appointment of their new board members, John Fitzgerald with Harmonics in Ireland, David Keegin with Anderson Keegin & Associates Inc. in Michigan, Scott Miles with Miles LeHane Companies in Maryland and Virginia, Maryanne Piña with CMP in Texas, and Tom Wharton with Lifocus Career Services in Rhode Island.
"OIP is dedicated to continuous learning, sharing best practices, and providing our clients global access to the best coaches and consultants. Our Board of Directors is comprised of a dedicated team of outplacement and career transition leaders committed to providing industry leading outplacement, executive coaching, recruitment, and workplace solutions,” said OI Partners Chair, Tom Wharton.
Tom Wharton, will serve as OIP Board Chair. Tom is President & CEO, Lifocus Career Services. Lifocus provides career coaching for individuals and career transition and outplacement services to displaced employees at companies that may have experienced a downsizing, reorganization, or closure. In addition, they provide executive coaching and leadership development services.
Scott Miles, will serve as OIP Secretary. Scott is Managing Partner of Miles LeHane Companies. They offer strategic management planning, Coaching, Career Transition, Executive Search, and HR Products to organizations worldwide.
Maryanne Piña, will serve as OIP Treasurer. Maryanne is CEO of CMP. CMP has the distinction of being the only woman and minority-owned business that supports the full talent lifecycle (executive search, leadership development, executive coaching, and outplacement services) with a national footprint and services many notable clients such as John Deere, Anthem Insurance, Delta Faucet and more.
John Fitzgerald, will serve as an OIP Board Member. John is the Founder of Harmonics. Harmonics is OI Global Partners Group's exclusive Irish partner firm specializing in career transition services, executive coaching programs, leadership consulting services, and workforce development and solutions.
David Keegin, will serve as an OIP Board Member. David is Managing Partner at Anderson Keegin & Associates, Inc. They are a leadership resource that proactively partners with individuals and teams to secure the advantages of organizational change.
New board members will continue the focus on growth on member firms across all markets.
About OI Partners
To learn more about OI Partners visit oiglobalpartners.com.
