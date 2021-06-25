Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Cooper Announces Bill Action

Governor Roy Cooper will sign the following bills into law today:

Governor Cooper made the following statement on HB 130 and HB 360:

“Designating these trails as part of the State Parks system will ensure that we continue to develop and maintain these important resources for all North Carolinians. It is vital to the health and well-being of our state’s residents that public outdoor spaces are available to everyone, in every community.”

Governor Cooper has vetoed the following bill:

Governor Cooper made the following statement on HB 453:

"This bill gives the government control over what happens and what is said in the exam room between a woman and her doctor at a time she faces one of the most difficult decisions of her life. This bill is unconstitutional and it damages the doctor-patient relationship with an unprecedented government intrusion."

The following bill will become law without Governor Cooper’s signature:

Governor Cooper made the following statement on SB 722:

"While delays to census data caused by the pandemic necessitate changes to local elections, decisions about local elections like these should involve more open discussion and public input and therefore these changes will become law without my signature."

 

