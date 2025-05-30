Governor Stein Highlights DMV Challenges, Calls for Increased Investment

Today Governor Josh Stein joined Secretary of Transportation Joey Hopkins and DMV Commissioner Paul Tine to highlight North Carolina’s ongoing DMV crisis and call for cross-government partnership to improve the customer experience.

“Hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians each year visit the DMV, and they need to be able to take care of their business in a timely manner,” said Governor Josh Stein. “We are tackling this problem head-on, and Secretary Hopkins, Commissioner Tine, and I are committed to working with our legislature and Auditor Boliek to make the DMV work better for everyone.”

“Every North Carolinian on our roads will need to interact with the DMV at some point, so we have a responsibility to get it right,” said Department of Transportation Secretary Joey Hopkins. “I am pleased to see Commissioner Tine hitting the ground running.”

“Since my appointment a month ago, I have dedicated myself to meeting with DMV customers and team members to learn more about the challenges our state is facing,” said DMV Commissioner Paul Tine. “While we have begun raising pay for examiners, simplifying the website, and finding opportunities to get more people through offices this summer, we know there is much more work to be done to ensure a positive experience for customers and team members alike.”

Governor Josh Stein and the NC Department of Transportation announced Paul Tine’s appointment as Commissioner of the DMV on April 30. Commissioner Tine is working to improve North Carolinians' experience with the DMV by addressing wait times, staffing challenges, and customer satisfaction. Governor Stein's 2025-2027 budget proposal includes funding for 61 new Driver License Examiners and 24 new positions to staff new and expanded Driver License Offices. The House budget calls for this same expansion of DMV’s staff. Governor Stein is committed to working with the General Assembly and the State Auditor’s office to find and implement real solutions.