10th Anniversary of MyWay Mobile Storage Sponsorship of the Grand Rapids Triathlon
MyWay Mobile Storage of Grand Rapids supported the Grand Rapids Triathlon with Safeboxes for first aid and water stations along the route.
MyWay Mobile Storage of Grand Rapids for the 10th year now has proudly supported the Grand Rapids Triathlon for the various first aid and water stations along the course. In total MyWay provided 8 storage units along the route.

“Using MyWay Mobile Storage Safeboxes to organize our supplies and have them delivered on the course for volunteers to use has made our event incredibly efficient”, Jon Conkling, Race Director says. “This is just one of the many unique ways to use MyWay boxes. MyWay believes in supporting their local community.
Conkling continued, “We are beyond thrilled to welcome you all back to Grand Rapids Triathlon! With our 10th Anniversary celebration, what a special year it is to return to racing! We hope that you are excited about the new two-day format as well as the new finish line and transition area. We believe that these changes will not only enhance your GRTri experience, but allow for a safe event this year.”
Sean Sickmund, MyWay Mobile Storage General Manager, said, “At MyWay, we are proud to sponsor this event. It is a great way to start our summer. We look forward to helping the race again next year.”
About the Grand Rapids Triathlon:
We are the largest independent triathlon in Michigan and proud host of five USAT National Championships over the course of our ten-year history. While our event brings in some of the best athletes from across the country, we have also been named one of the Top 5 Best Triathlons for Beginners in the country according to Triathlon Business International. This triathlon event is a chance for athletes of all skill levels to compete on a scenic riverside course, perfect for the novice through the seasoned triathlete.
Up to 38 states represented at the event
• 75% of athletes come from Michigan
• 65% male participants
• 55% female participants
• 6% of participants are between the age of 30-49
More info at www.grandrapidstri.com
About MyWay Mobile Storage of Grand Rapids:
MyWay Mobile Storage is a leading provider of moving and storage solutions and located in a spacious 18,000 square foot facility in Walker, Michigan. MyWay provides quick and easy do it yourself moving containers that can be delivered right to your door and stored in their climate controlled secure storage facilities. To learn more about MyWay Mobile Storage, visit www.mywaystorage.com, or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mywaystorage or call 888-336-9929 to speak with a friendly and knowledgeable Moving & Storage Consultant.
Henry A. Rose, Vice President of Marketing
MyWay Mobile Storage
roseh@mywaystorage.com