A Story of Home and is Home on its Own

Where is My Home? received the Recommended Seal from the US Review of Books and Pacific Book Review Star for excellent merit.

A cat’s greatest adventure—adventure homeward bound.

At some point, we’ve all wandered far from home to search for thrilling adventures, discover new places, meet new faces, to escape from the usual and the familiar, to chase the unknown. However, wherever our feet will take us, be it somewhere good or bad, our hearts will always yearn for home, and when the longing intensifies, we will find our way back. No matter how far we are, we will always come back home.

Where is My Home? by Joan Romney Groves is an endearing story of the cat Sonic, who, due to his feisty attitude, is not suited for domesticity. Brought to a barn to live with other animals, Sonic realized that nothing could ever compare to home, thus began his adventure homeward bound.

Where is My Home? received the Recommended Seal from the US Review of Books and Pacific Book Review Star for excellent merit. Recently, the book was awarded first place by the Pacific Book Reviews under the Children’s Picture Book for six years old and older category.

Erica Diamond from the Pacific Book Reviews shares her praises for the book: “Complete with a collection of amazingly detailed illustrations, Where Is My Home? is a book destined to become a favorite among children growing up. A combination of morals, adventures, and a maternal overtone of love, every child will be captivated by this book...”

Joan Romney Groves, aside from being a mother of six and grandmother of 28, has a 23-year experience working as an elementary school teacher and has stumbled upon countless children with varying personalities. Gifted with an understanding mind and nurtured by her profession, her mission to teach children the value of empathy has developed. She hopes that her stories will navigate the young generation towards positive character development..

Written by Joan Romney Groves

E-book | $3.99

Paperback | $17.95

Book copies are available at Authors Press, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.

