Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 471 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,317 in the last 365 days.

Senate Advances Smith Bill Expanding Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy Program

Trenton – In an effort to strengthen and expand energy and water infrastructure, the Senate advanced legislation sponsored by Senator Bob Smith, which would provide new options for the financing of energy, water, and storm resilience projects through the Garden State commercial property assessed clean energy (C-PACE) program.

 

“New Jersey needs to start upgrading its buildings to become greener and more efficient. We also need to upgrade our physical and energy infrastructure in order to withstand powerful storms like Superstorm Sandy,” said Senator Smith (D-Middlesex/Somerset), Chair of the Senate Environment and Energy Committee. “Through C-PACE, municipalities will be able to provide initial financing for improving the sustainability and efficiency of buildings or properties. It is only a matter of time until we are confronted with another catastrophic storm, and when that occurs, we have to be ready.”

 

The bill, S-1953, would allow larger, authorized municipalities to finance energy conservation and clean energy projects, and then recover the cost through special property tax assessments. The C-PACE program would allow projects to have potentially up to one hundred percent financing. Additionally, county governments would be authorized to develop their own local C-PACE programs.

 

Under the bill, owners of industrial, agricultural, commercial, or residential property with five or more dwelling units, and property owned by a tax-exempt or nonprofit entity such as a school, hospital, institution of higher education, or religious institutions may participate in the program.

 

Under current law, a municipal government may undertake the financing of the purchase and installation of renewable energy systems and energy efficiency improvements made by property owners. By ordinance, the municipality may provide for a C-PACE assessment to be imposed on those properties when the property owner has requested the assessment in exchange for receiving assistance with the initial financing.

 

A C-PACE project may include the purchase, lease, or installation of renewable energy systems, energy efficiency improvements, energy storage, microgrids, water conservation projects, flood resistant construction projects and hurricane resistant construction projects.

 

The Senate approved the bill by a vote of 38-1.

You just read:

Senate Advances Smith Bill Expanding Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy Program

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.