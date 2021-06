ZTILO Explores Love In A Fractured Relationship on “I Got You”

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Up-and-coming Bay Area R&B singer ZTILO has released a music video to accompany his new single, titled “I Got You”. The Latino artist continues to deliver a steady flow of new music, with recent offerings including “Missing You”, “Strange Addiction”, and “Better Than Me”.The older brother of Peach Tree Rascals’ Issac Pech, Ztilo began his career as a rapper in the Bay, and has since returned from a brief hiatus with a new sense of both himself and what he strives for in his art. Notably, his recent output sees him partnered with long-time collaborator Zach Steele (Travis Scott, Trey Songz, DaBaby), who handles sound engineering and co-writes on the project.Fans can watch the music video for “I Got You” here Speaking about the new single, Ztilo comments:“We are inventing a new genre with this single and calling it ‘boy band trap’ lol. In all seriousness, this is my favorite video yet. Something to uplift you through tough times.”About Ztilo:Bay Area artist Ztilo has re-emerged on the music scene with a new title and an evolved sound. Originally going by the moniker of ‘Cristiles’ during his early hip-hop career, the San Jose product returned as Ztilo after taking a hiatus in 2017. Fans who remember his infectious breakout hit “Good Times” will hear a different side of the performer on his new material, while still feeling an instant connection with the raw passion and bravado that has always been present. A Latin artist who draws inspiration from many of the great R&B singers of the modern era, this second act will further prove that Ztilo is anything but a one-trick talent.Follow Ztilo:

Ztilo "I Got You" (Official Video)