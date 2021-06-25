100-Acre Snowmass Estate Set for July 6th Interluxe.com Auction
EINPresswire.com/ -- Previously listed for $4,950,000 and now selling at or above $3M, the auction for this private Old Snowmass estate presents a tremendous buying opportunity for one lucky bidder. Interluxe, luxury real estate auction marketplace, is excited to offer this incredible 100-acre property, with bidding commencing on Tuesday, July 6th at 9:00 AM MDT.
www.interluxe.com/12527
Situated on the finest 100-acre parcels in Snowmass, the property offers complete privacy as it backs up to millions of acres of national forest and boasts panoramic views of the Colorado mountainscape – including Mt. Sopris. Completed in 2008 by Scot Broughton Architects, with over $6M invested, the auction presents a once in a lifetime opportunity to own this stunning 4-bedroom estate. Notable features of this incredible home include a commercial grade kitchen, media/game room, elevator with access to three floors, and a master bedroom suite that features panoramic mountain views with dual offices, closets, and bathrooms, as well as heated floors and a steam room. Meticulously-built, the home features a solid construction with stone exterior, numerous wrap-around porches, soaring 35-foot ceilings, a double-sided boulder fireplace, and an abundance of natural light.
Whatever your pleasure, this property allows you the chance to indulge in the area’s great pursuits, such as world-class snowmobiling, four-wheeling, horseback riding, cross country skiing, and more! East Sopris Creek runs through the property, providing abundant wildlife and some of the best hunting and outdoor pursuits in Colorado.
Many luxury home sellers are turning to alternative real estate methods, such as auctions, to take advantage of the current market. Likewise, with construction costs at an all-time high, many buyers more willing than ever to purchase existing luxury homes rather than building. “The uniqueness of the current real estate market makes this property an incredible find. With the opportunity to do with the property what you like, this estate offers countless possibilities,” says Scott Kirk, President of Interluxe.
Previews for the Capitol Creek Estate for prospective buyers and representatives are on Fri. July 2nd (11AM-3PM), Sat. July 3rd (11AM-3PM), Sun. July 4h (By Appointment) and Mon. July 5th (11AM-3PM). To make an appointment to view a property, call the Interluxe Auction Manager at (888) 415-5893. Brokers are fully protected! More information about the property including due diligence and procedures for registering to bid can be found at www.interluxe.com/12527. See Auction Terms and Conditions at www.Interluxe.com for full details.
About Interluxe:
Interluxe is the next step in the evolution of the real estate industry. Its streamlined and intuitive online platform allows motivated sellers, qualified buyers and seasoned agents around the world to interact, facilitate transactions and achieve the best possible outcomes, all within 45 days. Interluxe is the preeminent luxury online auction platform of its kind and since its founding in 2013, Interluxe has represented properties in 27 states and territories throughout the U.S. and abroad and is expanding to more international territories. Interluxe boasts an exclusive private client list that has been compiled and curated over 20 years that is arguably the most valuable in the industry. More information is available at www.Interluxe.com.
Alex Goodman
www.interluxe.com/12527
Situated on the finest 100-acre parcels in Snowmass, the property offers complete privacy as it backs up to millions of acres of national forest and boasts panoramic views of the Colorado mountainscape – including Mt. Sopris. Completed in 2008 by Scot Broughton Architects, with over $6M invested, the auction presents a once in a lifetime opportunity to own this stunning 4-bedroom estate. Notable features of this incredible home include a commercial grade kitchen, media/game room, elevator with access to three floors, and a master bedroom suite that features panoramic mountain views with dual offices, closets, and bathrooms, as well as heated floors and a steam room. Meticulously-built, the home features a solid construction with stone exterior, numerous wrap-around porches, soaring 35-foot ceilings, a double-sided boulder fireplace, and an abundance of natural light.
Whatever your pleasure, this property allows you the chance to indulge in the area’s great pursuits, such as world-class snowmobiling, four-wheeling, horseback riding, cross country skiing, and more! East Sopris Creek runs through the property, providing abundant wildlife and some of the best hunting and outdoor pursuits in Colorado.
Many luxury home sellers are turning to alternative real estate methods, such as auctions, to take advantage of the current market. Likewise, with construction costs at an all-time high, many buyers more willing than ever to purchase existing luxury homes rather than building. “The uniqueness of the current real estate market makes this property an incredible find. With the opportunity to do with the property what you like, this estate offers countless possibilities,” says Scott Kirk, President of Interluxe.
Previews for the Capitol Creek Estate for prospective buyers and representatives are on Fri. July 2nd (11AM-3PM), Sat. July 3rd (11AM-3PM), Sun. July 4h (By Appointment) and Mon. July 5th (11AM-3PM). To make an appointment to view a property, call the Interluxe Auction Manager at (888) 415-5893. Brokers are fully protected! More information about the property including due diligence and procedures for registering to bid can be found at www.interluxe.com/12527. See Auction Terms and Conditions at www.Interluxe.com for full details.
About Interluxe:
Interluxe is the next step in the evolution of the real estate industry. Its streamlined and intuitive online platform allows motivated sellers, qualified buyers and seasoned agents around the world to interact, facilitate transactions and achieve the best possible outcomes, all within 45 days. Interluxe is the preeminent luxury online auction platform of its kind and since its founding in 2013, Interluxe has represented properties in 27 states and territories throughout the U.S. and abroad and is expanding to more international territories. Interluxe boasts an exclusive private client list that has been compiled and curated over 20 years that is arguably the most valuable in the industry. More information is available at www.Interluxe.com.
Alex Goodman
Interluxe
+1 704-288-3570
email us here