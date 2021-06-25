BORROW A BOAT BUYS SPECIALIST CHARTER BROKERAGE HELM
Acquisition cements Borrow A Boat’s position as largest yacht charter broker in the UK.LONDON, UK, June 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Britain’s leading boat hire and yacht charter marketplace, Borrow A Boat, has acquired high-end charter brokerage, Helm.
The acquisition is a key milestone in Borrow A Boat’s growth trajectory, cementing its position as the largest boat charter marketplace in the UK. It also strengthens Borrow A Boat’s portfolio of luxury vessels and catamarans on the website, offering customers even more choice of boats within the high-end boating sector.
Helm was founded by charter industry experts Peter Harrison and Simon Morgan in 2015 and specialises in crewed charters and catamarans. Peter and Simon bring in-depth yachting knowledge, plus a strong and loyal customer base.
Borrow A Boat, the largest boat charter marketplace worldwide, lists over 35,000 boats in 65+ countries. Founded in 2016, the company has grown rapidly since formation, and has raised over £3.8 million in capital from a mixture of crowdfunding, private investors, and venture capital investors.
CEO & founder of Borrow A Boat, Matt Ovenden, said: “The acquisition of Helm is an important milestone for Borrow A Boat as we look to build the number one yacht charter platform globally. The Helm brand is well respected within the industry, and the founders bring a wide breadth of knowledge and expertise to the team, particularly in terms of the high-end market of crewed charters, luxury catamarans and motor yacht charters.
“We plan to invest in and develop this expertise alongside Borrow A Boat to further grow the platform and reach more customers.”
Co-founder of Helm, Peter Harrison, said: “This is a new chapter for Helm as we team up with Matt and Borrow A Boat to further grow the business. With plenty of synergy between the two brands, we see an impressive future for the combined businesses.
“There is massive potential for future growth in the yacht charter market. Our aligned vision of making boating more accessible has contributed to the chemistry of this partnership and we are thrilled to be working together to encourage more people to get out on the water.”
Borrow A Boat and Helm will be jointly exhibiting at the UK’s largest boat show – the Southampton International Boat Show on 10-19th September 2021 in Mayflower Park, Southampton.
For more information on Borrow A Boat, visit www.borrowaboat.com.
For more information on the Helm, visit www.helm.yt.
-Ends-
About Borrow A Boat:
Launched by boating enthusiasts in 2017, Borrow A Boat is on a mission to make boating more accessible, affordable, flexible, and inclusive for all through both traditional yacht charter companies and peer-to-peer yacht charter. Peer-to-peer charter enabling boat owners to offset the high costs of boat ownership by reducing maintenance costs and marina fees, whilst offering consumers more affordable and flexible boating experiences.
With over 35,000 boat rentals and yacht charters available in 65+ countries including the UK, the Mediterranean, the Caribbean, North America, and South East Asia, Borrow A Boat is the leading yacht charter platform.
Borrow A Boat facilitates boat rental from just £40 per day, sailing yachts from £1,000 per week and luxury motorboats and superyachts, under Borrow A Boat Plus, from approximately £10,000 per week.
Boats of all types are available for rental, including sailboats, motorboats, riverboats, RIBs, catamarans, gulets, superyachts and luxury yacht charters. Customers can choose a boat with or without a skipper, depending on their sailing experience.
All boats meet the stringent safety and insurance codes, standards, and regulations for yacht chartering in their respective locations.
For more information, or to make a booking, visit the website www.borrowaboat.com.
About Helm:
Co-founded by Simon Morgan and Peter Harrison in 2015, Helm offers fully tailored yachting holidays. Well-known for quality yachts and excellent service, Helm’s team of expert sailors and brokers assist customers on every step of the journey, from enquiry to finalised booking and beyond, to ensure guests can enjoy the best yachting experience.
Helm offers bareboat, skippered and crewed boats for hire globally, with specialist areas include Croatia, Sardinia, Turkey, Thailand, New Zealand, Australia, the Caribbean, and the British Virgin Islands.
Both seasoned sailors, Peter and Simon spent years in the industry, both as skippers and then as brokers, bringing an in-depth knowledge of the sector.
For more information, or to make a booking, visit the website www.helm.yt.
