RIDOT Warns Rhode Islanders of Text Message Phishing Scam

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is alerting Rhode Islanders of a phishing scam using text messages that fraudulently ask people to click on a link to validate information for a license waiver. This is not legitimate correspondence from RIDOT, and you are advised to delete any such messages immediately. Do not click any links or provide any personal information. Any emails soliciting similar information should be deleted.

RIDOT reminds all Rhode Islanders to exercise caution when providing personal information online. Take the following measures to protect yourself:

• Never share sensitive information, such as your social security number or banking information, via text messages, email or social media.

• If you receive an email that seems to originate from RIDOT, ensure it is from a https://www.dot.ri.gov email address before responding or clicking any links.

• Only fill out forms related to RIDOT programs and projects on secure government (.gov) websites.

• When in doubt, check the RIDOT website for up-to-date, accurate information or contact RIDOT's Customer Service office at help@ridot.net.

• If you visited a fraudulent website and believe that your personal information may be at risk, visit www.identitytheft.gov.

You may also report these messages to State or local police or the Rhode Island Attorney General's Consumer Protection Unit at 274-4400.