Travel Advisory: New Traffic Pattern Coming to Route 1 (Post Road) Under Route 37 in Warwick

On Friday night, June 12, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will establish a new traffic pattern on Route 1 (Post Road) North and South at the Route 37 overpass in Warwick. This will allow RIDOT to continue to remove the deficient bridge carrying Route 37 over Post Road.

Northbound motorists will be shifted to the right under Route 37. Southbound motorists will be shifted to the left and split around the existing bridge pier to allow continued construction of the new intersection.

This new traffic pattern should remain in place through the end of Summer 2026. Afterwards, a temporary signal will be in place for the new intersection configuration while the second half of the bridge is demolished. As part of this project, RIDOT is rebuilding the entire interchange to have all traffic get on and off Route 37 using traffic signals instead of the old ramp and bridge configuration.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings and weather.

The Route 37 project is made possible by RhodeWorks. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.