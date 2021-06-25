Possession of Heroin and Cocaine
CASE#: 21A202269
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Michael Mattuchio
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 06/25/21
INCIDENT LOCATION: Northwest Correctional Facility
VIOLATION: Possession of Heroin and Cocaine
ACCUSED: Terry A. Parson Jr
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 24, 2021, The Vermont State Police- Bureau of Criminal Investigation A-West received a report from the Northwest Correctional Facility regarding an inmate, Terry Parson Jr (DOB: 04/09/1983) being in possession of illegal drugs within the Correctional Facility.
On June 25, 2021, a Detective from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation A-West went to the Correctional Facility and cited Parson. Parson must appear in Franklin County Superior Court on August 2, 2021 at 0830 hours to answer to the charge of Possession of Heroin and Cocaine.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: August 2, 2021 at 0830 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior
LODGED - LOCATION: NWCF
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
