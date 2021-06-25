Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 453 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,318 in the last 365 days.

Possession of Heroin and Cocaine

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A202269

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Michael Mattuchio                           

STATION: St. Albans                  

CONTACT#: 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 06/25/21

INCIDENT LOCATION: Northwest Correctional Facility

VIOLATION: Possession of Heroin and Cocaine

 

ACCUSED: Terry A. Parson Jr                                             

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On June 24, 2021, The Vermont State Police- Bureau of Criminal Investigation A-West received a report from the Northwest Correctional Facility regarding an inmate, Terry Parson Jr (DOB: 04/09/1983) being in possession of illegal drugs within the Correctional Facility.

 

On June 25, 2021, a Detective from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation A-West went to the Correctional Facility and cited Parson. Parson must appear in Franklin County Superior Court on August 2, 2021 at 0830 hours to answer to the charge of Possession of Heroin and Cocaine.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: August 2, 2021 at 0830 hours          

COURT: Franklin County Superior

LODGED - LOCATION: NWCF   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

Detective Trooper Michael Mattuchio

Bureau of Criminal Investigation A-West

Vermont State Police – St. Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

Crisis Negotiator

Phone: (802) 524-5993

Fax:  (802) 527-1150

Email: Michael.Mattuchio@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

Possession of Heroin and Cocaine

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.