CASE#: 21A202269

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Michael Mattuchio

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 06/25/21

INCIDENT LOCATION: Northwest Correctional Facility

VIOLATION: Possession of Heroin and Cocaine

ACCUSED: Terry A. Parson Jr

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 24, 2021, The Vermont State Police- Bureau of Criminal Investigation A-West received a report from the Northwest Correctional Facility regarding an inmate, Terry Parson Jr (DOB: 04/09/1983) being in possession of illegal drugs within the Correctional Facility.

On June 25, 2021, a Detective from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation A-West went to the Correctional Facility and cited Parson. Parson must appear in Franklin County Superior Court on August 2, 2021 at 0830 hours to answer to the charge of Possession of Heroin and Cocaine.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: August 2, 2021 at 0830 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior

LODGED - LOCATION: NWCF

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

