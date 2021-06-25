A5 partners with RightRev to help customers with their Advanced Revenue Recognition needs
A5 recently partnered with Rightrev to help customers with their Advanced Revenue Recognition needs.
There are several complex use cases that a tool like RightRev can help to keep our clients on top of their game all the time, as we innovate together, to provide unmatched customer experiences”PLEASANTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A5, Salesforce Ventures Portfolio Company, a leader in the Quote to Cash space for Hi-tech, Manufacturing, Financial, and Healthcare and Life Sciences companies, recently announced a strategic partnership with Right Rev, an Automated Revenue Recognition solution that will work seamlessly with Salesforce’s Revenue Cloud to calculate and apply appropriate revenue accounting treatment in accordance with the new and complex guidelines of ASC 606. By automating revenue recognition natively on the Salesforce platform with RightRev, businesses can significantly improve the speed and accuracy of their month-end and quarter-end close processes. Finance leaders eliminate the stress of the manual process, data capture, or downstream integrations for revenue recognition.
— Vinay Kruttiventi, CEO, A5.
“At A5, we always innovate, empower, evolve our processes, our strategic partnerships, and our expertise to help our clients.“ says Vinay Kruttiventi, CEO, A5. “Partnering with RightRev will help us to effectively help many of our clients who are still struggling to close their books in ERP and spreadsheets but have a desire for sub-ledger reporting in Salesforce.”
As a leading partner in Quote to Cash space and experts in Revenue Cloud, A5 believes the partnership with RightRev will give its clients the right boost to deliver better customer experience and reduce mundane processes and human efforts to maximize their profits ROI on Salesforce investment.
“A5 specializes in guiding businesses through their digital transformation journey and especially helps businesses transform their Quote-To-Cash process using the Salesforce platform. Partnering with A5, provides RightRev a great opportunity to be part of the digital transformation journey businesses are going through and automate their lead-to-revenue processes on the Salesforce platform,” explains Jagan Reddy, CEO, RightRev.
“The continuous evolution of Salesforce CPQ and Billing over the years have undoubtedly made Salesforce a trusted leader in innovation. There are several complex use cases that a tool like RightRev can help to keep our clients on top of their game all the time, as we innovate together, to provide unmatched customer experiences,” explains Vinay. “Managing multiple performance obligations in one contract, calculating standalone selling price (SSP), accounting for contract modifications, are just a few examples where this partnership will gain prominence to empower businesses to quote and sell seamlessly on a unified platform.”
