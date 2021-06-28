Summer Atlantic Capital Signs Strategic Agreement With China Resources
Providers of innovative business solutions for businesses in China, Summer Atlantic partners with China Resources as the company seeks to expand their reach.NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summer Atlantic Capital has grown to become one of the leading providers of business solutions for clients seeking to enter the Chinese Market. In a related development, the asset management company recently signed a strategic agreement with China Resources.
China remains one of the top destinations for businesses in different parts of the world due to the size of the economy and other comparative advantages. Consequently, thousands of businesses seek to enter the country as they seek to leverage the amazing environment to expand their international reach. Unfortunately, getting into the fast-growing business hub can be a bit difficult, especially for organizations that do not have a good knowledge of the environment. However, the team at Summer Atlantic Capital has been of help in this aspect, with the recent partnership with China Resources further substantiating this claim.
As part of the agreement, Summer Atlantic Capital will provide China Resources with product-related national market layout, professional supply chain services, professional channel resources integration, and clinical listing verification. The company will also leverage their advantages and resources to provide China market listing registration access services and market sales channel expansion services as well as professional product conversion services, channel sales services, and overseas market listing services.
Sebright Chen, Chairman & CEO of Summer Atlantic Capital, said the following about this new partnership:
"Summer Atlantic is making breakthrough milestones with major players in the Chinese market. By linking the markets seamlessly and adding value from the professional team, Summer Atlantic is able to offer medical technology companies valuable support in various aspects, from R&D, market approval to sales and distributions."
About Summer Atlantic Capital
Summer Atlantic Capital is a Hong-Kong based entity with a sister company, Summer Atlantic China (our private equity group) based in China, and a North American subsidiary, Summer Atlantic US. We focus on discovering companies with advanced technologies that are beneficial to the Chinese market. We work with the owners of these technologies to structure JV partnerships with strategic Chinese entities or individuals that have expertise in the respective field. In addition, Summer Atlantic arranges for the necessary capital to finance the joint ventures, which could include direct participation by our sister company, Summer Atlantic China, private individuals, business entities, or even state-owned funds. Summer Atlantic evaluates the feasibility of these technologies and how they could potentially enhance the Chinese consumer while at the same time simultaneously adding GDP growth into the Chinese economy. Summer Atlantic takes an active role from the formation of the JV all the way up to and including operations and the development of an exit strategy for the JV’s shareholders. Summer Atlantic Capital consists of a growing core team of over 25 executives with C level experience across a wide range of industries interacting with some of the world’s largest corporations. Our Executive team prides itself on their proven track record and rolodex of relationships throughout industry and government. Summer Atlantic Capital US (Our US subsidiary) works with the developers of advanced Chinese technologies by helping them enter the US and European markets by identifying the best regulatory pathways, strategic partners and financing opportunities to ensure a smooth expansion strategy.
