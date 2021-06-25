HouseMaster Recognizes Kissimmee Insurance Professional with Agent Century Award
Recognition goes to Roberto Jose Delgado for being a best-in-class insurance agent and member of the community in the Southern Orlando AreaCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HouseMaster Home Inspections serving Kissimmee, Florida recently presented a property insurance agent in the region with the company’s Agent Century Award, which recognizes service providers for their integrity and commitment to service while working with their customers and clients. Colin Williams, the owner of HouseMaster serving Kissimmee, presented the award to Roberto Delgado.
As the owner and a property and casualty insurance agent at Florida Insurance Central, LLC since 2012, Delgado has 14 years of insurance experience in the state. He graduated with a Bachelor’s degree from the John H. Sykes College of Business at the University of Tampa. Having worked for Liberty Mutual and AAA, Delgado has proven himself by also building a thriving insurance company of his own.
Florida Insurance Central represents a number of the A+ rated insurance companies in the state of Florida. By representing numerous companies, Florida Insurance Central offers their clients a multitude of quotes that best fits their needs at a competitive price. Their dedication to customer service and their family-oriented environment attributes to Florida Insurance Central’s recognition in the insurance industry.
“We have worked with Roberto through numerous transactions — we love that he goes above and beyond what is needed to help inform those in our community,” said Colin Williams, the owner of HouseMaster serving Kissimmee. “It’s an honor to recognize Roberto for his stellar achievements.”
HouseMaster serving Kissimmee is part of a 40-year franchise tradition of offering the most trusted inspections in the industry. Williams is a leader in his community and throughout the HouseMaster franchise system.
“On behalf of the entire organization, we want to congratulate Roberto on his great success and achievements,” said Josh McCormick, President of HouseMaster.
For more info, contact Colin Williams at 407-343-4677 or info.osceola@housemaster.com.
