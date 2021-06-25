Invincible Passion Talkshow and Jjunoon by Jaya Karamchandani–the Astro-Numerologist

Jaya

The published author, popular YouTuber, Astro-Numerologist and motivational speaker believes that your birth numbers hold the key to your success.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, June 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you are thinking “how” then watch her ever growing YouTube Channel “Invincible Passion Talkshow” & newly launched motivational channel “Jjunoon”.

Believe me if you hear her speak, you will know that she knows the magic of numbers and is incredibly good at it. Here is the ultimate Number manifester in action.

Jaya Karamchandani is an Astro-Numerologist, YouTuber, motivational speaker and a bestselling author. Through her popular YouTube Channel, Invincible Passion Talkshow, she reaches over 400,000 worldwide viewers every week teaching them numerology, astrology, Vastu and law of attraction content. She also leads astrology & numerology training programs that teach individuals to succeed in business and life by using their birth numbers and birth stars. She is the best-selling author of the 7 Steps To Creating Success With Lucky Numbers.

Tell us a bit about yourself?

I was born and brought up in India and later moved to the US in the early 2000s. I always had an interest in numbers but not in the literal arithmetic sense. Numbers spoke to me relative to various aspects of human life. This gift of numbers and deciphering what it meant later transpired into numerology, intuitive practice, astrology and other healing modalities.

This interest later ventured into countless hours and years of self-learning from various books of numerology, astrology and constant practice.

When you were first starting out, what was your biggest learning?

One of the biggest lessons I learned was that when you start to find a niche that resonates with your passion, you should not spend too much time perfecting your art. Rather focus on consistent, strong work and creating content that reflects who you truly are. Doing this will not only save you a lot of frustration and disappointment but will help you find your voice.

Tell our readers about your achievement till today.

I wanted to share the skills I had learned with my family. I predicted the presidential win of Obama and Trump, and also the Patriots comeback Superbowl win against the Falcons. These predictions showed my family what I had learned, and I also became convinced to publish a book about lucky numbers.

I later published an international best-selling book 7 Steps to Creating Success with Lucky Numbers. I am currently writing a new book called The Complete Book on Predictive Numerology.

What was your motivation to choose Numerology?

Numerology, astrology or any other occult science is not a subject you choose, but it comes to you by way of previous karma at the right time and so does the right Guru.

How are you growing your online community of Invincible family and what people can learn from it?

By being consistent. Before Invincible Passion Talkshow-Jaya Karamchandani, I didn’t have a regular blogging or newsletter platform. While I had never done global media before, everything changed when I committed to my Wednesday & Sunday show in English and Hindi. It’s been 2.5 years of consistent content each week and that consistency has immensely grown our online Invincible family community.

Being kind, true, and genuinely appreciating people in your online community goes a long, long way.

Who was your mentor in this journey of Numerology?

There is a saying that “when the teacher is ready, the student shows up and when the student is ready, the teacher shows up.”

A Mentor or Guru comes to you by destiny and I found that in Shri Krishna by way of his spoken words in Shrimad Bhagwad Gita.

Where do you get inspiration for your work?

When your passion becomes your work, you will never have a dull moment. Passion is my inspiration. It is life’s everyday moments that bring inspiration and beautiful learning that is woven into each weeks’ content.

What are your thoughts on calling numerology as a predictive art or divine science?

The whole world is after metrics, data, and KPIs. Numerology has a built-in standard based on that same predictive tool, metrics and formulas since ancient times. The more you collect data, the easier it gets to predict and learn to interpret those patterns.

Calling it a divine science and then using this science to predict events becomes an art form.

Tell us about your new channel Jjunoon by Jaya?

"I love helping people. I love hearing their success stories. I do my best to be open and transparent about my learning, struggles, wins, flaws and insecurities. People are comfortable with me because I'm not trying to be something other than who I am.”

Every member of the YouTube family is the result of a true from-the-heart, honest connection with them just like family," says Karamchandani. " That's where the thought of Jjunoon aka Passion was born with a vision to inspire this community to follow their heart.

What’s your advice for your followers and community?

Do what feels right but with your family. There will be moments when you will not see the light through that dark tunnel, but your inner voice will be loud and clear. Your intuition will be speaking louder and nudging you to do it even when you meet the fork in the road. Walk that path with those who matter the most. This journey is worth it if done with your family.

Create content that connects with the soul but never try to fit into someone else’s shoe.

Sometimes you may want something that doesn’t seem to be coming your way. That is a sign that either the timing isn’t right, or the situation isn’t right for you. Learn to let go or should I say flow with the divine timing.

How can our readers connect with you?

You can find us at our website, or email at: info@invinciblepassiontalkshow.com, call here: 802-685-1786 and get a consultation or learn courses too!

Connect with our YouTube channel at Invincible Passion Talkshow and Jjunoon.