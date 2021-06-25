Champion Xpress Car Wash Names New CEO and Details Future Expansion Plans
Champion Xpress Car Wash names Michael Murry new CEO and details aggressive expansion plans of 70+ washes by 2023.LUBBOCK, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Champion Xpress Car Wash is proud to announce Michael Murry as the new Chief Executive Officer. Murry replaces Trey Merchant, Owner who served as CEO of Champion Xpress for six years.
Merchant has recently transitioned to a new leadership role within the Merchant Family Companies. “As a family-owned and operated business, we have great faith in Michael’s leadership capabilities and look forward to the ways he will contribute to the success of our company and lead us through our next big expansion phase,” said Trey Merchant, Owner, Champion Xpress Car Wash.
An accomplished executive, Murry brings 10 years of leadership experience to the Champion Xpress team. As Chief Executive Officer, Murry is responsible for leading all aspects of the rapidly growing company and will focus heavily on the aggressive expansion plans Champion has in development.
With eight current locations across Colorado, New Mexico and Utah, Champion Xpress has plans to expand rapidly over the next two years across these and other markets throughout the US. With an expansion goal of 70+ locations by 2023, it was imperative to bring in a CEO that will be able to lead this phase with a singular focus.
“It’s an honor and a privilege to join the Champion Xpress team and work with them to continue their unprecedented growth,” noted Michael Murry, Chief Executive Officer.
Champion Xpress aims to provide the highest quality wash to communities by utilizing the latest industry technology and maintaining an affordable price. All while ensuring customer satisfaction through quality performance and attention to detail.
