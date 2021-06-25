Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
SCJD Judge Grinsteiner to retire Aug. 20

South Central Judicial District Judge John Grinsteiner has announced his retirement effective Aug. 20.

"After 18 years of wearing a judicial robe, first as a judicial referee/magistrate and then as a district judge, the time has come for me to make a change and pursue other opportunities," he wrote in his retirement letter.

Judge Grinsteiner was born in Bismarck and earned his bachelor's degree from the University of North Dakota and Bismarck State College. He graduated from the University of North Dakota School of Law in 1998 and was in private practice in Bismarck from 1998-2003, when he became a judicial referee and magistrate. He was appointed district judge in 2015 and elected in 2018.

Download Judge Grinsteiner's Retirement Letter.

