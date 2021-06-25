Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Jonathan Adler creates liveable luxury

Adler doesn't shy away from bright colours and bold prints to make heads turn. And he encourages you to do the same with his modern American glamour aesthetic.

Influenced by the Mid-Century modern movement, art and popular culture, Adler's collections are the perfect combination of timeless, luxury and tongue-in-cheek playfulness.”
— Anna Atwal - PAD Lifestyle Founder

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND, June 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jonathan Adler is not one to shy away from bright colours and bold prints to make heads turn.

And he encourages you to do the same with his modern American glamour aesthetic.

In the world of Jonathan Adler subversive is superior and minimalism is a bummer. From statement piece furniture to dazzling décor, you’ll find everything you need to infuse character into a space.

Starting out as a potter, Adler’s commitment to craftsmanship continues to permeate his collections, with each piece enabling you to embrace a liveable luxury.
Whether you want to sprinkle or drench your home in glamour, here are just some of the pieces to make that possible.


Lounge chairs

CHANNELED GOLD FINGER LOUNGE CHAIR RIALTO VELVET - £2,150
https://www.padlifestyle.com/collections/jonathan-adler/products/jonathan-adler-channeled-gold-finger-lounge-chair-persimmon-velvet

MAXIME LOUNGE CHAIR SHEARLING - £2,250
https://www.padlifestyle.com/collections/jonathan-adler/products/jonathan-adler-maxime-lounge-chair-shearling

GOLD FINGER LOUNGE CHAIR BLUE VELVET - £1,950
https://www.padlifestyle.com/collections/jonathan-adler/products/jonathan-adler-gold-finger-lounge-chair-blue-velvet

Drinks accessories

TEQUILA ROCKET DECANTER - £198
https://www.padlifestyle.com/collections/jonathan-adler/products/jonathan-adler-tequila-rocket-decanter

POMPIDOU COASTER SET - £78

https://www.padlifestyle.com/collections/jonathan-adler/products/jonathan-adler-pompidou-coaster-set

SMALL JACQUES BRASS TRAY - £395

https://www.padlifestyle.com/collections/jonathan-adler/products/jonathan-adler-small-jacques-brass-tray

Display accessories

EYES VALET TRAY - £68

https://www.padlifestyle.com/collections/jonathan-adler/products/jonathan-adler-eyes-valet-tray

ACRYLIC RIPPLE BOX SMALL - £148

https://www.padlifestyle.com/collections/jonathan-adler/products/jonathan-adler-acrylic-ripple-box-small

EDEN BOX SMALL - £98

https://www.padlifestyle.com/collections/jonathan-adler/products/jonathan-adler-eden-box-small

Looking for more? Add a touch of Jonathan Adler to every room from bathroom to bedroom, to kitchen, to lounge. Explore the collection to get a whole home that glows.

