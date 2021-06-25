Jonathan Adler creates liveable luxury
Adler doesn't shy away from bright colours and bold prints to make heads turn. And he encourages you to do the same with his modern American glamour aesthetic.
In the world of Jonathan Adler subversive is superior and minimalism is a bummer. From statement piece furniture to dazzling décor, you’ll find everything you need to infuse character into a space.
Starting out as a potter, Adler’s commitment to craftsmanship continues to permeate his collections, with each piece enabling you to embrace a liveable luxury.
Whether you want to sprinkle or drench your home in glamour, here are just some of the pieces to make that possible.
Lounge chairs
CHANNELED GOLD FINGER LOUNGE CHAIR RIALTO VELVET - £2,150
https://www.padlifestyle.com/collections/jonathan-adler/products/jonathan-adler-channeled-gold-finger-lounge-chair-persimmon-velvet
MAXIME LOUNGE CHAIR SHEARLING - £2,250
https://www.padlifestyle.com/collections/jonathan-adler/products/jonathan-adler-maxime-lounge-chair-shearling
GOLD FINGER LOUNGE CHAIR BLUE VELVET - £1,950
https://www.padlifestyle.com/collections/jonathan-adler/products/jonathan-adler-gold-finger-lounge-chair-blue-velvet
Drinks accessories
TEQUILA ROCKET DECANTER - £198
https://www.padlifestyle.com/collections/jonathan-adler/products/jonathan-adler-tequila-rocket-decanter
POMPIDOU COASTER SET - £78
https://www.padlifestyle.com/collections/jonathan-adler/products/jonathan-adler-pompidou-coaster-set
SMALL JACQUES BRASS TRAY - £395
https://www.padlifestyle.com/collections/jonathan-adler/products/jonathan-adler-small-jacques-brass-tray
Display accessories
EYES VALET TRAY - £68
https://www.padlifestyle.com/collections/jonathan-adler/products/jonathan-adler-eyes-valet-tray
ACRYLIC RIPPLE BOX SMALL - £148
https://www.padlifestyle.com/collections/jonathan-adler/products/jonathan-adler-acrylic-ripple-box-small
EDEN BOX SMALL - £98
https://www.padlifestyle.com/collections/jonathan-adler/products/jonathan-adler-eden-box-small
Looking for more? Add a touch of Jonathan Adler to every room from bathroom to bedroom, to kitchen, to lounge. Explore the collection to get a whole home that glows.
Rosie Finnegan
Strategy Plus
+441216380457 ext.
rosie@strategy-plus.net
