Global Carbon Negative Concrete Market Offers Green Building Solution, Demand to Grow at a CAGR of 52.9% (2021-2030)

The Global carbon negative concrete market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 52.9% over the next ten years.

One of the major challenge faced by that the industry is that there is a very little short-term economic motivation to make changes in the absence of a robust carbon-pricing signal.” — QuantAlign Research

The Global Carbon Negative Concrete Market is likely to ascend at a CAGR of 52.9% over the forecast period (2021-2027) according to QuantAlign Research. The demand for Carbon negative concrete is expected to reach “USD 7,000” Million by 2030. The growth of the Carbon negative concrete market is primarily attributed to growing initiatives and regulatory framework supporting the cement industry’s need to reduce emissions. Moreover, innovation and technological advancement are the key tools for the decarbonization path of the industry, and thus driving the demand for zero carbon cement.

During the forecast period, demand growth for carbon negative concrete will be supported by increasing investment in the clean concrete technology to reduce carbon footprint by the combination of cement-free production and CO2 utilization. Although the development of new technology to decarbonize cement may take years, corporations are keen to invest and take advantage of the potential to become industry leaders. Players in the industry are determining the most cost-effective path to decarbonization, determining which digital and technical innovations to invest in, and rethinking their goods, portfolios, collaborations, and manufacturing processes.

Furthermore, industrialization and urbanization necessitate infrastructure that is not confined to housing. Concrete is being used across various end-user industries and thus continuing efforts are being made to meet the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Cement leftovers have already been successfully converted into carbon negative aggregates, which may be used in a variety of applications such as ready-mix concrete, aggregate blocks, and more.



Key insights:

• Block product segment is expected to witness significant CAGR over the forecast period

• Masonary Application segment dominated the market in 2020, and is also expected to exhibit significant CAGR over the coming years

• North America is expected to generate higher demand for carbon negative concrete market, while Europe along with APAC region is expected to offer wide array of opportunities and would be key markets over the forecast period

Major players operating in the market include: CarbiCrete, Cemex, Heidelberg Cement, Bay aggregate LLC, Kajima Corporation, Denka Company, LafargeHolcim, Solidia Technology, Carboclave Technology, BOUYGUES Construction, are among others.

Key questions Answered in the report:

• What is the current total market consumption, and projected revenue for the global carbon negative concrete market from 2020 to 2030?

• Who are the major players in the Global Carbon negative concrete market?

• What shares do the major regional markets occupy?

• On what basis is the market segmented?

• How has the global market for carbon negative concrete performed, and what are its key drivers?

• What would be influence of the emerging trends in global carbon negative concrete industry?

• What is the degree of competition in the global carbon negative concrete market?

• What are the key strategies adopted by the players operating in the global carbon negative concrete market?

• What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the entire supply chain of global carbon negative concrete market?



The report examines and provides an extensive overview of the global carbon negative concrete market. The report identifies key industry trends, and covers carbon negative concrete market landscape. The report builds a short- and long-term forecast model covering the period between 2017 to 2027.



