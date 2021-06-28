Touch&Heat Wins European Product Development Funding
NFC-enabled radiators planned for 2022 launch will reduce heating costs through improved ease-of-use and efficiency.MWC BARCELONA, SPAIN, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Touch&Heat, the ‘NFC-radiator project,’ announced that it has been selected by DigiFed for European funding support. The project will develop, field-test, and launch a new generation of space heating products equipped with Near Field Communication (NFC) for connection to mobile apps. DigiFed funding for Touch&Heat is part of their European initiative to encourage the digital transition of SMEs through identification of market needs and the technological solutions to fulfill them.
The proposed Touch&Heat products will use Near Field Communication and mobile apps in electric radiators to improve the ease and efficiency of configuration at installation and during use. For installers and owners of these heating products, NFC will ease product configuration to foster increased use of energy saving features that are now required in the European Union. Increasing the use of these features by making them accessible from mobile apps is projected to reduce household energy consumption by 15% (1650 kWh/year)* and contribute significantly to meeting EU sustainable energy consumption objectives.
* Source: ADEME – French agency for ecological transition.
Touch&Heat was selected from a field of more than 70 applicants in the DigiFed 2nd Open Call Digital Challenge. Digital Challenges are match funding opportunities for SMEs that highlight attractive market needs, which can be addressed through the adoption of advanced technologies such as networking, virtual reality and artificial intelligence.
Touch&Heat is a cross-border collaboration of three European companies with complementary expertise that encompass the complete chain of product development from innovation to manufacturing:
• Lucht LHZ Elektroheizungen – a German designer and manufacturer of heating appliances.
• Cotherm SAS – a French designer and manufacturer of electronic temperature controllers.
• IoTize SAS – a French startup providing wireless designs and mobile app generators that ease integration in appliances, sensors and industrial systems.
For more information about Touch&Heat, contact a participating company or visit the Touch&Heat information page.
About Lucht LHZ
Lucht LHZ is a manufacturer and distributer of electric heating systems with over 30 years of experience. It produces and sells electric heating systems under its own name and as an OEM partner for international customers. The product range includes surface storage heaters, night storage heaters, direct heaters, convectors, infrared heaters and bathroom heaters. The Lucht LHZ electric heaters produced in Burgstädt, the headquarter of the company, and Hartmannsdorf proudly bear the “Made in Germany” seal of approval, which stands for the outstanding quality of these products.
Lucht LHZ is an innovative, medium-sized family company in the field of future-oriented electric room heating technology. The products are manufactured on modern production machines and with very well qualified employees to meet all of the national and international requirements for modern heating systems. Lucht LHZ is internationally successful and supplies hundreds of specialist dealers in over 30 countries worldwide.
Rafael Frommhold
Project & E-Commerce Manager
r.frommhold[at]lucht-lhz.de
+49 3724 66869 19
About Cotherm
Cotherm is a French company with expertise in design and production of thermal control solutions for equipment manufacturers and distributors in a large range of sectors such as heating, ventilation, food service, industrial equipment, pool & spa or energy management.
With an international presence and a strong culture of partnership, Cotherm supports its customer with success for present and future needs for products offering comfort, performance, safety, energy savings that reduce environmental impact. Thanks to platform solutions with different levels of customization, Cotherm reduces time-to-market product introduction with optimized investment.
As a subsidiary of an international group, Cotherm has the ambition to accelerate its growth through synergies, innovations, services and industrial excellence.
Bertrand Buttin
Sales Director
b.buttin[at]cotherm.com
+33 4 76 36 94 47
About IoTize SAS
IoTize is a French start-up based near Grenoble France, a European hub for micro and nanotechnologies. IoTize designs and manufactures a range of wireless connectivity solutions (NFC, Bluetooth, WiFi, LoRa, etc.) for microcontroller-based embedded systems (TapNLink) and systems implementing any industry-standard serial fieldbus (TapNPass, Tapioca). All IoTize solutions are designed for plug'n play integration with electronics and mobile, thus reducing time-to-market and risks associated with migrating products to the IoT.
Steve Gussenhoven
IoTize
+33 6 62 78 09 66
