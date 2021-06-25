WeAreDevelopers World Congress celebrates the importance of software developers in a modern society
WeAreDevelopers World Congress is online from June 28 - July 1, 2021 (CEST) gathering software developers & tech decision makers form all over the world.VIENNA, AUSTRIA, June 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Create.Apply.Disrupt
The Viennese tech startup WeAreDevelopers chose the motto “Create.Apply.Disrupt” to gather the global software developer scene to share the latest trends, best practices and discuss the social impact of software development.
For the first time virtual due to Covid, the congress, as one of the world's largest industry events, brings together renowned experts in software development, industry leaders and tech pioneers for a total of four days.
More than 100 speakers and numerous highlights
More than 100 speakers will be featured at the World Congress, including the following highlights:
- Sir Tim Berners-Lee, inventor of the World Wide Web
- Johanna Pirker, researcher for computer games, virtual reality and data science
- Jeff Atwood, co-founder of Stack Overflow
- Kriti Sharma, internationally renowned AI expert
- Tanya Janca, founder of We Hack Purple
- Håkon Wium Lie, inventor of CSS
- Misko Hevery, creator of AngularJS
- John Romero, creator of DOOM, Quake and Wolfenstein
- Kate Stapleton, VP Blockchain Education Network
Topics range from software development, DevOps, quality assurance, artificial intelligence, blockchain, security, to social and societal issues such as diversity, ethics, deep fakes, and sustainability. As part of the innovative online format, attendees will be able to network with each other and connect with brands and companies from all kinds of industries.
“We are the proud partner of the WeAreDevelopers World Congress because developers are critical to innovation and developing customer-ready solutions. This community is part of our core belief in the power of technology to drive the greater good and we are excited to be part of this conference with hopes of welcoming more developers to the Crayon family,” said Crayon CEO Melissa Mulholland.
Tech Recruiting Stage: Trends and Insights in IT Recruiting.
Currently, the skills shortage in the IT industry is a challenge for many companies. To address this problem, the Tech Recruiting Lounge will take place on all four days of the congress from 14:00 to 17:00. The "event within an event", which is specifically geared towards IT recruiting, offers all interested parties the opportunity to get free updates on current trends in IT recruiting.
For more information on the WeAreDevelopers World Congress, visit:
https://www.wearedevelopers.com/world-congress/
The entire program of the WeAreDevelopers World Congress can be found at: https://www.wearedevelopers.com/world-congress/program
You can find the entire Tech Recruiting Lounge program at: https://www.wearedevelopers.com/world-congress/tech-recruiting-lounge
INFO
WeAreDevelopers World Congress is the world's largest event for developers, software architects and tech decision makers to connect with peers and gain current insights into software development, best practices and future tech trends. This year, the World Congress will take place virtually from June 28 to July. Over four days, a total of more than 100 tech pioneers and industry leaders will share their knowledge and experience in technical presentations and workshops. In addition, interested parties will have the opportunity to learn and exchange information about current developments in the field of IT recruiting at the Tech Recruiting Lounge free of charge.
