Decoding the Queen’s colourful type

Written by Leah Dolan, CNN Contributors Video: Angelica Pursley, CNN; Max Burnell, CNN

As Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, the Queen is both a cherished and consistent part of public life — her image synonymous with stability and tradition to the British people.

When masses gather and wait dutifully to catch a glimpse of Her Majesty, the color she steps out in is more important than you might think, too. Standing at 5 feet 3 inches, vivid hues like yellow, fuschia, purple, chartreuse and periwinkle make her easier to spot in large crowds. The Queen’s bold wardrobe is so distinctive, it has spawned entire books dedicated to recording each beaming outfit. In “Our Rainbow Queen,” Welsh journalist Sali Hughes notes Her Majesty’s color wheel considerations: “(she) won’t wear green to grassy venues, nor dark colours against dark upholstery.”

The monarch’s commitment to a vibrant color palette is a sign of respect for those who take the time to support her in person. “She needs to stand…