Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 514 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,571 in the last 365 days.

Decoding the Queen’s colourful type

Written by Leah Dolan, CNN

Contributors Video: Angelica Pursley, CNN; Max Burnell, CNN

As Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, the Queen is both a cherished and consistent part of public life — her image synonymous with stability and tradition to the British people.

When masses gather and wait dutifully to catch a glimpse of Her Majesty, the color she steps out in is more important than you might think, too. Standing at 5 feet 3 inches, vivid hues like yellow, fuschia, purple, chartreuse and periwinkle make her easier to spot in large crowds. The Queen’s bold wardrobe is so distinctive, it has spawned entire books dedicated to recording each beaming outfit. In “Our Rainbow Queen,” Welsh journalist Sali Hughes notes Her Majesty’s color wheel considerations: “(she) won’t wear green to grassy venues, nor dark colours against dark upholstery.”

The monarch’s commitment to a vibrant color palette is a sign of respect for those who take the time to support her in person. “She needs to stand…

You just read:

Decoding the Queen’s colourful type

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.