US Ambassador to Russia returns to Moscow

The return of the envoys to their respective diplomatic posts following months of absence marked a modest deliverable from last week’s summit in Geneva between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In a statement tweeted from the US Embassy spokesperson’s Twitter account, Sullivan said he was “ready to work with the (US Embassy Russia) team toward progress on U.S. foreign policy priorities, and with #Russia on our goal of a stable and predictable relationship between our countries.”

The Russian Embassy said Sunday that Amb. Anatoly Antonov had returned to his post in the US capital.

In comments at a press briefing earlier this week, State Department spokesperson Ned Price welcomed the news of Antonov’s return to Washington and noted that Sullivan was returning to his post “in part because we remain committed to open channels of communication with the Russian government, both as a means to advance US interests, but also to reduce the risk of miscalculation…

