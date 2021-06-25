Tellis Educational Services announces Graduating Summer Class of 2021

Tellis Educational Services LaTerrica Snipe (Valedictorian) Tellis Educational Services Summer Class of 2021

Dr. Jonas Tellis is proud to announce the graduates of the summer class of 2021.

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tellis Educational Services is proud to announce its summer class graduates of 2021. The summer class initially targeted 40 students for participation. But due to the high demand, the organization has increased the number of students to 50. With this, 10 more people will have the opportunity to learn new things and important topics and subjects that will become useful for their future academic and career endeavors.

"We're excited to have 50 students participate in our summer school this year, and we hope they'll have a great time with us," said Jonas D. Tellis, Ph.D., Founder of Tellis Educational Services. "Students who attended past events have shown commitment and growth in important subjects, and we believe that it's a stepping stone for those who want to transform their lives through learning and education."

Tellis Educational Services is all about transforming lives through continuous learning. Every time, there are inspiring stories of people who have gone through tough times and all the odds and yet get their lives back on track and begin to make progress. One such student is LaTerrica Snipe (Valedictorian), a mother of 2 who graduated with a 3.32 GPA. Due to her success, she's inspired to further her education and plans to enter college in 2022. Her resilience, hard work, and determination eventually pay off, making her an inspiration to others.

Over the years, Tellis Educational Services has invested time, resources, and energy to help adults get back to learning and starting their academic careers. As a result, the organization is happy to see growth and improvement in its activities, a sign that more people are taking education seriously.

As a result, they will be opening a new Huntsville location at the end of summer 2021. The place offers basic amenities and facilities to help students feel comfortable and learn in a secure, conducive, and safe environment.

Tellis Educational Services promises to continue to provide the tools, avenue, and platform for people to embrace learning and education to transform their lives. They offer top-class programs and courses taught by seasoned experts who understand the special needs of the students and are prepared to provide all the resources they need to excel.

The enrollment process is simple, and interested applicants can check their website to know when the next school session will commence. Tellis Educational Services wants more students to get back to learning, so they make their courses and programs affordable and still deliver excellent teaching that students have come to appreciate.

“Congratulations on this impressive achievement! You deserve to celebrate!” And the staff of Tellis Educational Services is so happy to share this exciting moment with you! Thank you for your thoughtful contributions to the classroom. I wish you all the best! - Dr. Jonas D. Tellis.

Jasmine Bailey

Letitia Blackmon (Salutatorian)

Quizzette Brown (Honors)

Shunterria Chapman

Tameria Chatmon

Brittany Cooper

Denise Dunson

LeWanda Frazier

Shunnetria Frazier

Calvin Hawkins

Derrica Hollman

Shaquetta Holmes (Honors)

Leah Johnson (Honors)

Belinda Johnson

Arnetra Jones

Sandrita Jones L.

Chasity Jordan

Najacqulyn Mcglown D

Brandon Mcking (Honors)

Rashunda Mckinney

Marlon Mckinstry (Honors)

Jenae Moore

Sherkaria Nichole Parker (Honors)

Catherine Nichols

Daphne Parker (Honors)

Coretta Pearson (Honors)

Tammi Pouncy (Honors)

Fatina Pruitt (Honors)

Shanione Russell (Honors)

LaQuitta Shannon

LaTerrica Snipe (Valedictorian)

Sabrina Snipe

Teria Stevenson

Cynthia Sturdivant

Lashundra Thomas

Chakeka Wallace (Honors)

Jasmine Watson

Jocelyn Watson

Sharon Woods

Tracy Woody

For more information, please visit https://telliseducationalservices.com/.

About Tellis Educational Services

Tellis Educational Services help students further their education to obtain a high school diploma. Some students go on to college while others get to improve in their careers and profession. They offer classes taught by dedicated and passionate educators who're committed to the success of the students.

