Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 519 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,568 in the last 365 days.

STATEMENT: Governor Carney on Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework

WILMINGTON, Del. — Governor John Carney on Thursday issued the following statement on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework announced by President Biden on Thursday:

“This is a historic, bipartisan agreement on infrastructure that would create millions of good-paying new jobs and position American workers and businesses to compete in a 21st century economy. It’s the largest infrastructure plan in more than a century, and would represent the largest investment in transportation and public transit in American history. This framework would also make important investments to upgrade our clean water infrastructure, and deliver reliable high-speed internet service to every American family. That’s how we’ll drive economic growth over the long term – and prove we can still come together to get big things done.”

You just read:

STATEMENT: Governor Carney on Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.