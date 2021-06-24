Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hoyer Statement on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Agreement Between Senators and the White House

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today on the announcement of an agreement between President Biden and a bipartisan group of Senators on a proposed infrastructure package: 

“I’m pleased that President Biden and a bipartisan group of Senators announced an agreement today on an infrastructure package that will continue to spur economic growth and the creation of millions of new American jobs.  I look forward to reviewing the full details of this agreement as we remain focused on repairing our nation’s infrastructure and building the infrastructure of the future. This will ensure that Americans and American businesses can compete successfully in the twenty-first century global economy.   “Next week, I will bring the INVEST in America Act to the House Floor, which is an important step in ​reauthorizing surface transportation programs that expire at the end of September.  Not only will this bill modernize our nation’s roads, bridges, railways, and transit networks, it also includes critical provisions to ensure safe drinking water and to address our nation’s wastewater infrastructure needs.  We will also continue our work to move the remainder of the President’s American Jobs Plan and American Families Plan through reconciliation, because infrastructure alone is not enough to ensure that our economy can build back better.  The President’s full proposals together represent the help that Americans need and have been asking for since even before the pandemic began.  We must enact the President’s transformational economic proposals so that American workers and businesses can access economic opportunities that will benefit their families, their communities, and our nation."

