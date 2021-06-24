THE DAILY LEADER: FRIDAY, JUNE 25, 2021

Complete Consideration of S.J.Res. 14 – Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Environmental Protection Agency relating to "Oil and Natural Gas Sector: Emission Standards for New, Reconstructed, and Modified Sources Review" (Sen. Heinrich – Energy and Commerce)
The Rule provides for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Energy and Commerce.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.