Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center deploys an AI-based remote monitoring and triage system for COVID-19 patients

HONOLULU, HAWAII, USA, June 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the easing of COVID restrictions, healthcare providers are now grappling with the increasing spread of new and contagious variants of the COVID-19 virus. The Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center (WCCHC), the largest federally qualified health center in Hawaii, has partnered with Foresight Health Solutions to implement an innovative, Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based digital monitoring system called COVIDWatch, for daily tracking of health status for the clinic’s highest risk, COVID-positive patients.

COVIDWatch uses data collected through biometric devices - digital thermometers and pulse oximeters - along with patient digital surveys to monitor the health of these patients as they self isolate at home. The system incorporates a proprietary AI algorithm developed and tested by experts in COVID-19 care at the Alfred Hospital System in Melbourne, Australia. This algorithm uses biometric readings and clinical symptoms data to triage patients into various risk groups and provides alerts for rising risk to clinicians monitoring these patients through a web-based tracking system.

“With COVIDWatch, our clinicians are able to make timely decisions on our COVID-19 patients through this data-driven, alerting system and reduce the risk of complications,” said Rich Bettini, CEO of WCCHC.

Decreasing oxygen saturation, which is one of the biometric parameters measured by this monitoring solution, has been shown to be an early indicator of worsening disease progression that can be effectively treated if identified early. According to Mathias Kolsch, CEO of Foresight Health Solutions, “COVIDWatch is one step towards improved medical care during times that call for physical separation, or when travel to the provider or to the patient is not possible”.

About Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center

Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center is the largest, community governed, federally qualified health center in Hawaii, that addresses health disparities, improves population health, and reduces health inequalities despite financial and cultural barriers among the most vulnerable of Hawaii’s residents.

About Foresight Health Solutions

Foresight Health Solutions is an AI-driven healthcare analytics company dedicated to accurately predicting, preserving and promoting optimal health for the most vulnerable patients in the community. Using advanced AI tools and models, the company seeks to make healthcare less reactive and more proactive, prescriptive and equitable for all.



