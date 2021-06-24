Arrest Made in a Homicide: 100 Block of Sheridan Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Thursday, May 27, 2021, in the 100 block of Sheridan Street, Northeast.

At approximately 4:31 pm, members of the Fourth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 39 year-old Bret Desmarteau, of Baltimore, MD.

On Wednesday, June 23, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF) arrested 38 year-old James Antonio Harper, of Northwest, DC. He is being charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed.