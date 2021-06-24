Sugar Land Business Park reaches maximum capacity in Storefront Warehouses
SUGAR LAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It's been a few months since Texas has reopened, and the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted businesses significantly in the country. Sugar Land, Texas, has not been an exception. As business owners recover from the pandemic, and as the economy reopens, local Sugar Land business park, Imperial Business Parks, located at 15500 Voss Road, Sugar Land, Texas 77498, shares exciting news for Sugar Land's local economy businesses.
"It's been a rough year for all of us businesses, and we're excited to see small businesses thriving to get back to normal. We're happy to share that all of our storefront warehouses at the Imperial Business Park have been sold out, which tells us businesses are going back to work. We are seeing more residents and shoppers walking in our facility. As our entire warehouse spaces have been sold out, we see more business than others for sure," said Laura Fisher, Co-Founder, and CFO of Imperial Business Parks.
Some of the businesses renting "storefront warehouse" space are in the transportation, attire, beauty, health, and wellness industries. Many offer online shopping as an alternative, but with the storefront model, these Sugar Land businesses are looking to attract the local community and increase foot traffic within their shops.
"A lot of energy, a lot of excitement heading into the Summer, and we are staying optimistic that this is how businesses will be from now on." said, local business owner David Jaquez.
About Imperial Business Park in Sugar Land, Texas:
Located in the heart of Sugar Land, Texas, Imperial Business Park is a facility dedicated to helping small to med. business grow and thrive. From Class A office space to coworking environments, mail service, meeting, and conference rooms networking events and opportunities, a podcast studio onsite, climate and non-climate storage spaces, to cold and freezing storage space and storefront warehouse spaces, plus moving supplies and onsite U-Haul service, Imperial Business Parks delivers a unique place to suit all business needs from one location.
