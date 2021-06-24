STATEMENT: Governor Carney on Fiscal Year 2022 Budget Passing General Assembly

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney on Thursday issued the following statement about the General Assembly’s passage of House Bill 250, the State of Delaware’s operating budget for Fiscal Year 2022:

“I want to thank members of the Joint Finance Committee – and especially the chairs, Representative Carson and Senator Paradee – for their thoughtful work on this budget in such an unusual year. This is a responsible, sustainable financial plan that protects taxpayer dollars and invests in the future of our state. In this budget, we’re investing more than ever in our classrooms, and in direct services for low-income students and English learners. These are the children who need our help the most. We’re adding to our budget reserves so we’ll again be ready if we face a crisis or revenue downturn. And we’re investing in our state workers, who have been on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic since Day 1. I look forward to signing this budget soon.”