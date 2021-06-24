Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Senate Passes Brewster Bill to Aid Therapeutic Fishing Programs

HARRISBURG, June 24, 2021— The Pennsylvania Senate today unanimously approved a bill by Sen. Jim Brewster aimed at helping veterans and others in recovery by waiving license fees for recreational fishing.

Senate Bill 241, introduced by Brewster in February, will exempt the cost of fishing licenses in Pennsylvania for veterans and other individuals taking steps towards physical or mental recovery as part of therapeutic recreation events or programs.

“Fishing, like all outdoor recreation, is healthy fun, healthy for the economy and we now know that it can be an important part of the health of thousands of Pennsylvanians trying to overcome challenges,” Brewster said. “I’m looking forward to seeing hundreds of events across Pennsylvania that provide opportunities for recreational and therapeutic angling.”

The bill would provide for a dedicated exemption for individuals participating in therapeutic angling programs sponsored by various established service groups, such as Project Healing Waters and Wounded Warriors.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission estimated that in 2018, more than 60 different service organizations and hundreds of unique one-day fishing opportunity events across the Commonwealth would have qualified for exemption under the provisions of Brewster’s bill.

The bill now goes to the House.

